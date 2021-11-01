

Annual Report

Perth, Nov 1, 2021 AEST (ABN Newswire) - In September 2020, Altech Chemicals Ltd ( ASX:ATC ) ( FRA:A3Y ) announced the successful laboratory based application of an innovative method for the coating of graphite particles with a nano-layer of alumina, and shortly thereafter the technology was also successfully applied to the coating of silicon particles. Both the silicon and graphite particles are typical of those used in the anode of lithium-ion batteries, where there is an evolving consideration for the use of alumina because of the positive impacts that alumina coated graphite and silicon particles may have on battery life and performance.Following the announcement of its coating technology, Altech succeeded in entering into a collaboration agreement with a leading European silicon producer, Ferrosolar SLU, and recently a collaboration agreement was executed with SGL Carbon of Germany, a world leader in the development and production of carbon based solutions.The Company believes that its nano technology, which has been used to coat battery materials anode particles such as silicon and graphite with a fine layer of alumina, has the potential to present an opportunity to resolve the first-cycle-capacity-loss and silicon particle swelling problems that are present in lithium-ion batteries.To support the further development and testing of its technology, in July 2021, Altech announced the opening of a dedicated research and development laboratory in Perth, Western Australia. With its own laboratory, we are now able to conduct a range of materials testing and development work, including battery testing to both demonstrate and refine our technology with the ultimate goal being commercialisation.Complementing its work in Australia, Altech's 75% owned German subsidiary, Altech Industries Germany GmbH has commenced a preliminary feasibility study (PFS) for the construction of a battery materials high purity alumina coating plant, in Saxony Germany. The PFS will contemplate a plant with annual production capacity of 10,000tpa (35tpd), use 100% green energy and would be constructed at the Schwarze Pumpe Industrial Park, Saxony, Germany.Work on finalising project financing for the Company's proposed Malaysian high purity alumina (HPA) plant continued through the year. Details for a US$144m green bond offering as a secondary debt layer behind the US$190m of senior debt from German government owned KfW-IPEX Bank, are currently being finalised and initial soundings have been positive. The HPA plant site at Johor, Malaysia remains on care and maintenance following the successful completion of stage-1 and stage-2 early works construction in June 2020, this work was completed on time and on budget.Finally, the continued support of all shareholders during the year was demonstrated by the successful $14.5 million rights issue that completed in January 2021.To view the Annual Report, please visit:About Altech Chemicals Ltd

Altech Chemicals Limited (ASX:ATC) (FRA:A3Y) is aiming to become one of the world's leading suppliers of 99.99% (4N) high purity alumina (Al2O3) through the construction and operation of a 4,500tpa high purity alumina (HPA) processing plant at Johor, Malaysia. Feedstock for the plant will be sourced from the Company's 100%-owned kaolin deposit at Meckering, Western Australia and shipped to Malaysia.



HPA is a high-value, high margin and highly demanded product as it is the critical ingredient required for the production of synthetic sapphire. Synthetic sapphire is used in the manufacture of substrates for LED lights, semiconductor wafers used in the electronics industry, and scratch-resistant sapphire glass used for wristwatch faces, optical windows and smartphone components. Increasingly HPA is used by lithium-ion battery manufacturers as the coating on the battery's separator, which improves performance, longevity and safety of the battery. With global HPA demand approximately 19,000t (2018), it is estimated that this demand will grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 30% (2018-2028); by 2028 HPA market demand will be approximately 272,000t, driven by the increasing adoption of LEDs worldwide as well as the demand for HPA by lithium-ion battery manufacturers to serve the surging electric vehicle market.