

Green Credentials of German Battery Materials Plant

Perth, Nov 18, 2021 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Altech Chemicals Limited ( ASX:ATC ) ( FRA:A3Y ) is pleased to report on the green credentials assessment that has recently been completed for a battery materials coating plant that is subject to a preliminary feasibility study (PFS) currently being finalised by Altech Industries Germany GmbH (AIG), a 75% owned subsidiary of Altech.As part of the PFS, AIG has concluded a detailed carbon dioxide (CO2) footprint assessment for a battery materials coating plant with a capacity of 10,000tpa. The plant would be located at the Schwarze Pumpe Industrial Park, Saxony, Germany and has been designed with a specific focus on minimising environmental impact, and in accordance with prevailing German, European and International environmental standards. The plant design would also satisfy the Equator Principles that any future potential project lender would require be met.The assessment took into account various environmentally friendly design features such as a hydrochloric acid recovery package whereby close to 100% of the acid is recovered and recycled, and the use of 100% green electricity generated from renewable sources. It was also assumed that the plant's proposed end product, alumina coated silicon, when incorporated with graphite anode battery material would result in an increase in lithium-ion battery energy storage capacity. This extra capacity would transpire into a lower CO2 footprint battery when compared to the incumbent lithium-ion battery using a graphite only anode. This part of the assessment determined that coated silicon anode material could result in a CO2 emissions reduction of ~19% where 5% coated silicon is used in a battery anode, up to a ~ 52% reduction if 20% coated silicon was used.Following this positive environmental assessment, AIG has now engaged the Centre of International Climate and Environmental Research (CICERO) in Norway to conduct an independent evaluation of the project and provide an accreditation status. A similar process was undertaken by CICERO for Altech's Johor HPA plant (refer to ASX Announcement on 20 May 2020).To view the latest Corporate Presentation, please visit:About Altech Chemicals Ltd

Altech Chemicals Limited (ASX:ATC) (FRA:A3Y) is aiming to become one of the world's leading suppliers of 99.99% (4N) high purity alumina (Al2O3) through the construction and operation of a 4,500tpa high purity alumina (HPA) processing plant at Johor, Malaysia. Feedstock for the plant will be sourced from the Company's 100%-owned kaolin deposit at Meckering, Western Australia and shipped to Malaysia.



HPA is a high-value, high margin and highly demanded product as it is the critical ingredient required for the production of synthetic sapphire. Synthetic sapphire is used in the manufacture of substrates for LED lights, semiconductor wafers used in the electronics industry, and scratch-resistant sapphire glass used for wristwatch faces, optical windows and smartphone components. Increasingly HPA is used by lithium-ion battery manufacturers as the coating on the battery's separator, which improves performance, longevity and safety of the battery. With global HPA demand approximately 19,000t (2018), it is estimated that this demand will grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 30% (2018-2028); by 2028 HPA market demand will be approximately 272,000t, driven by the increasing adoption of LEDs worldwide as well as the demand for HPA by lithium-ion battery manufacturers to serve the surging electric vehicle market.