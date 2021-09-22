

Agreement with EF Hutton for Nasdaq Listing

Sydney, Dec 16, 2021 AEST (ABN Newswire) - AdvanceTC Ltd., ( OTCMKTS:ATCLF ) ( NSX:A88 ) a limited company incorporated in Australia (the 'Company'), a premier technology company specializing in the design and development of mobile telecommunication and computing devices, is pleased to advise that the Company has engaged investment bank EF Hutton, a division of Benchmark Investments LLC, to be the lead underwriter in preparation for the Company's application to Nasdaq.The Company's management believes that having its securities traded on the Nasdaq Stock Market , the world's largest capital market , will enable the Company to broaden its global exposure and access to a larger base of retail and institutional investors in the United States and internationally , thus enhancing shareholder value. The Company believes that the listing will provide current investors with additional liquidity and prospective investors with better access to participate in the growth and expansion of the Company while bringing more attention to the Company's exciting devices that the Company is currently and will in the future be launching to the market .About EF HuttonEF Hutton is a rapidly growing premier financial services company offering an international suite of proprietary and customized solutions within the public and private investment banking, middle and emerging growth markets. EF Hutton is a division of Kingswood USA, a subsidiary of Kingswood Group, the UK leader in wealth management. Our transcontinental presence and differentiated platform allow us the flexibility and effectiveness commensurate with a global, full-service investment bank.About AdvanceTC Limited

AdvanceTC is a premier technology company specializing in the design and development of mobile telecommunication and computing devices. AdvanceTC is listed on NSX Australia (NSX:A88). More information on the company can be found at www.advancetc.com