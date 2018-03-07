     
GoConnect Limited Commencement of Quotation
Sydney, Dec 31, 2021 AEST (ABN Newswire) - GoConnect Limited (NSX:GO8) will be admitted to the official list of the National Stock Exchange of Australia on Friday, 31st of December 2021.

Official Quotation of the following securities will commence on Wednesday, 5th of January 2022.

Principal Activities - Investment
Quoted Securities - 1,018,514,133 Fully Paid Ordinary
NSX Trading Code - GO8
Start of trading - 11am AEST, Wednesday, 5th of January 2022


About GoConnect Limited

GoConnect Limited ASX GCNGoConnect Limited (NSX:GO8) has been established since August 1999 as a media communications company. Since 1999 and until 2015 when it co-founded Go Green Holdings, its core business specialised in the online delivery of interactive audio and video contents via its unique and proprietary technology.

Since 2015, GoConnect has transformed itself to an active investment company developing businesses that can leverage on the Company's expertise and long experience in communications technology and marketing.

 



About NSX Limited

NSX Ltd ASX NSXNSX Limited (ASX:NSX) via its wholly owned subsidiary National Stock Exchange of Australia Limited (NSXA) operates the Tier 1 Licensed stock exchange facility for the listing of equity securities, corporate debt and investment scheme units. The company is also involved in trading and settlement activities.

  


Contact
Richard Li
Chairman
GoConnect Limited
T: +61-3-8833-7242



ABN Newswire  
