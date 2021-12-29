

German Land Purchased for Battery Materials Project

Perth, Jan 20, 2022 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Altech Chemicals Limited ( ASX:ATC ) ( FRA:A3Y ) is pleased to announce that its 75% owned German subsidiary, Altech Industries Germany GmbH (AIG), has exercised its option to purchase a ~14-hectare industrial site within the Schwarze Pumpe Industrial Park, municipality of Spreetal, Saxony, Germany (see Figure 1*). The site is an ideal location for a proposed 10,000tpa high purity alumina (HPA) battery materials coating plant, which is the subject of a preliminary feasibility study that is being finalised by AIG. The plant would produce alumina coated silicon / graphite anode materials to supply the lithium-ion battery and electric vehicle (EV) markets, using Altech's proprietary coating technology. The site's location is well positioned to supply alumina coated anode materials to European markets.An official land handover ceremony was recently concluded at the Schwarze Pumpe Industrial Park.Attendees included the Saxony State Minister for Development Mr Thomas Schmidt; the Mayor of Spreetal, Saxony Mr Manfred Peine and Lady Major of Spremberg, Brandenburg Ms Christine Herntier. Members of the board of Altech Advanced Materials AG (AAM) and several other political and industrial dignitaries were also present. The ceremony was held in the Dock3 facility of the industrial park, which is directly adjacent to the land, and is where AIG is proposing to construct a HPA battery materials coating pilot plant.The site handover and an accompanying information update about the proposed battery materials coating projects attracted wide German print and television media coverage. A German television report can be viewed on Altech's web site www.altechchemicals.com, or at https://youtu.be/JJ0S1zbxAxk The Schwarze Pumpe Industrial Park is located in north-eastern Saxony and is well serviced by existing infrastructure including reticulated electricity and natural gas, rail and roads. The industrial park is 120 km from Berlin and 78 km from Dresden. This area, in the eastern part of Germany, is considered the new automotive nucleus in Europe and hosts production sites for Volkswagen, BMW, Porsche, Daimler and Tesla, as well as a number of key resource and technology players within the value chain of lithium-ion batteries. The region is a leading engineering training ground and has excellent research facilities including the Fraunhofer Institute for Electronic Nano-systems, which is very focussed on ceramic (HPA) nano technology in energy storage.*To view photographs, please visit:About Altech Chemicals Ltd

Altech Chemicals Limited (ASX:ATC) (FRA:A3Y) is aiming to become one of the world's leading suppliers of 99.99% (4N) high purity alumina (Al2O3) through the construction and operation of a 4,500tpa high purity alumina (HPA) processing plant at Johor, Malaysia. Feedstock for the plant will be sourced from the Company's 100%-owned kaolin deposit at Meckering, Western Australia and shipped to Malaysia.



HPA is a high-value, high margin and highly demanded product as it is the critical ingredient required for the production of synthetic sapphire. Synthetic sapphire is used in the manufacture of substrates for LED lights, semiconductor wafers used in the electronics industry, and scratch-resistant sapphire glass used for wristwatch faces, optical windows and smartphone components. Increasingly HPA is used by lithium-ion battery manufacturers as the coating on the battery's separator, which improves performance, longevity and safety of the battery. With global HPA demand approximately 19,000t (2018), it is estimated that this demand will grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 30% (2018-2028); by 2028 HPA market demand will be approximately 272,000t, driven by the increasing adoption of LEDs worldwide as well as the demand for HPA by lithium-ion battery manufacturers to serve the surging electric vehicle market.