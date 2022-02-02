  
Vancouver, Feb 2, 2022 AEST (ABN Newswire) - In this segment of The Ellis Martin Report we join James Pettit the CEO of Aben Resources (CVE:ABN)(OTCMKTS:ABNAF). With this audio interview Mr. Pettit provides an update on the company's latest acquisitions, the Pringle North Gold Project in Ontario, Canada north of the Red Lake Camp.

Additionally we'll speak about the Slocan Graphite Project in British Columbia.

Catch up on news about the Forrest Kerr Property in BC and the Justin Project in Canada's Yukon Territory.

To listen to the Interview, please visit:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/press/en/109065/abn


About Aben Resources Ltd

Aben Resources (CVE:ABN) (OTCMKTS:ABNAF) (FRA:E2L2) is a Canadian gold exploration company developing gold-focused projects in British Columbia and the Yukon Territory. Aben is a well-funded junior exploration company with over $1.5 million in the Company's treasury. For further information on Aben Resources Ltd. (CVE:ABN), visit our Company's web site at www.abenresources.com.

     


Contact
James Pettit
+1604-558-5847
info@abenresources.com
www.abenresources.com


Related Companies

The Ellis Martin Report   
Aben Resources Ltd

ABN Newswire This Page Viewed:  (Last 7 Days: 168) (Last 30 Days: 169) 
Related Industry Topics:

Financial GeneralMiningGoldCopper

RELATED VIDEO

CEO Paul West-Sells Reviews the ProjectVox to Acquire Royalties on Sibanye StillwaterKodiak Copper Corp Drills 126 m of 0.87% CuEq at Gate ZoneStakes Six New Athabasca Basin Uranium Properties

Aben Resources Ltd


Read More

The Ellis Martin Report


Read More

Social Media