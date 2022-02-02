Vancouver, Feb 2, 2022 AEST (ABN Newswire) - In this segment of The Ellis Martin Report we join James Pettit the CEO of Aben Resources ( CVE:ABN )( OTCMKTS:ABNAF ). With this audio interview Mr. Pettit provides an update on the company's latest acquisitions, the Pringle North Gold Project in Ontario, Canada north of the Red Lake Camp.Additionally we'll speak about the Slocan Graphite Project in British Columbia.Catch up on news about the Forrest Kerr Property in BC and the Justin Project in Canada's Yukon Territory.To listen to the Interview, please visit:About Aben Resources Ltd

Aben Resources (CVE:ABN) (OTCMKTS:ABNAF) (FRA:E2L2) is a Canadian gold exploration company developing gold-focused projects in British Columbia and the Yukon Territory. Aben is a well-funded junior exploration company with over $1.5 million in the Company's treasury. For further information on Aben Resources Ltd. (CVE:ABN), visit our Company's web site at www.abenresources.com.