Sydney, Mar 8, 2022 AEST (ABN Newswire) - AdvanceTC Limited ( OTCMKTS:ATCLF ) ( NSX:A88 ) is pleased to advise that the Company has released the New Xplore X7U Promo video to the market ahead of commercialisation later this month.The Company will release more promotional videos leading up to its global release targeted in 2nd quarter of 2022.To view the video, please visit:For more information and features available on the new Xplore X7U, please visit:About AdvanceTC Limited

