Sydney, May 9, 2022 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Cobalt Blue Holdings Limited (ASX:COB) (FRA:COH) (OTCMKTS:CBBHF) is pleased to announce a live online webinar with CEO Mr Joe Kaderavek, and Investor Relations Manager Mr Joel Crane.
Investor Webinar
TOPIC: Quarterly COB Business Update and BHCP Project Update.
Date: Thursday 12 May 2022
Time: 11.00 AM AEST
Format: Presentation update followed by Q&A
Duration: 45 minutes
Please register in advance for this free webinar:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/U4573N7M
After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.
Questions may be submitted ahead of time at registration or during the event using the webinar software.
About Cobalt Blue Holdings Limited
Cobalt Blue Holdings Ltd (ASX:COB) (FRA:COH) (OTCMKTS:CBBHF) is an exploration and project development company. Work programs advancing the Broken Hill Cobalt Project in New South Wales continue. Our ambitious goals are subject to funding availability. Cobalt is a strategic metal in strong demand for new generation batteries, particularly lithium-ion batteries now being widely used in clean energy systems.
