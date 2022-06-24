loading.........

Toronto, June 23, 2022 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Nancy Massicotte interview with David Christie, President & CEO of Orford Mining Corporation ( CVE:ORM ) ( OTCMKTS:ORMFF ), live at the PDAC 2022 in Toronto, Ontario.The Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) is the leading voice of the mineral exploration and development community, an industry that supports 719,000 people in direct and indirect employment and contributes $106 billion to Canada's GDP every year. Representing over 6,000 members around the world, PDAC's work centers on supporting a competitive, responsible, and sustainable mineral sector. www.pdac.caTo watch the interview, please visit:About Orford Mining Corporation

Orford Mining Corporation (CVE:ORM) (OTCMKTS:ORMFF) is a gold explorer focused on highly prospective and underexplored areas of Northern Quebec. Orford's principal assets are the Qiqavik and West Raglan projects comprising a land package totaling over 105,000 hectares in the Cape Smith Belt of Northern Quebec.