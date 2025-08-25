loading.........

Malibu, CA, Aug 25, 2025 AEST (ABN Newswire) - For Money Talk Radio and the Ellis Martin Report, we sit down with Trey Wasser, CEO of Dryden Gold Corp. ( CVE:DRY ) ( DRYGF:OTCMKTS ) ( X7W:FRA ). Dryden just reported strong results from its 2025 drill program on the Elora Gold System, including 8.68 g/t gold over 9.40 meters at the Jubilee Zone, plus additional high-grade intercepts in the hanging wall structures.



Think of it like uncovering hidden floors in a skyscraper - every drill hole reveals another "level" of high-grade gold, stacked on top of each other, building into a much larger system than anyone expected.



Highlights of the Conversation



- Why Trey returned from "retirement" - After selling Ely Gold, he thought his golf course days in Texas were set. But the Elora Gold System was too unusual, too high-grade, too well-positioned to ignore.



- The Property's Potential - Sitting right on the Trans-Canada Highway with phenomenal infrastructure, yet vastly underexplored. Early drill holes showed 53,000 g/t gold over 0.5m - an eye-popping number like striking lightning in a bottle.



- Comparisons to Red Lake - Just like Red Lake became legendary when deeper drilling revealed parallel, high-grade "hanging wall structures," Elora is showing the same signs. Each drill program uncovers more stacked zones - think of it like finding hidden wings in a mansion that keep expanding as you explore.



- The Team - Led by President Maura Kolb, formerly head of exploration at Goldcorp's Red Lake Mine, Dryden has assembled a roster of experts who know how to decode complex gold systems and "unlock the vault."



- Valuation & Opportunity - At around 20 cents (~$35M market cap), Dryden controls a district-scale 70,000-hectare land package. Yet the main drilling focus so far is just a one-square-kilometer slice. It's like owning the whole orchard but only having picked a single tree.



- Strategic Backing - With Rob McEwen, Eric Sprott, Alamos Gold, and Sentara Gold already on board, Dryden's shareholder list reads like a who's who of mining investors. Even major funds and industry legends are getting "FOMO orders" in early so they don't miss the upside.



- The Playbook - Dryden is following a Great Bear-style model: keep drilling, keep expanding, and let results drive valuation. Great Bear went from ~$50M to a $1.6B buyout in just two years - proof that the "drill bit" is often the best marketing tool.



Why This Matters for Investors



The story of Dryden Gold isn't just about one assay or one zone. It's about building a district-scale gold camp in Ontario that could become the next Red Lake. With stacked high-grade zones, strong infrastructure, big-league backers, and a fully funded drill program through 2026, this is a growth story still in the early chapters.



Think of it as a treasure map where every "X" you uncover reveals not just a chest of gold, but a new map leading to more.



Dryden Gold Corp.





Dryden Gold Corp. (CVE:DRY) (OTCMKTS:DRYGF) (FRA:X7W) is an exploration company focused on the discovery of high-grade gold mineralization listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and traded on the OTCQB. The Company has a strong management team and Board of Directors comprised of experienced individuals with a track record of building shareholder value through property acquisition and consolidation, exploration success, and mergers and acquisitions. Dryden Gold controls a 100% interest in a dominant strategic land position in the Dryden District of Northwestern Ontario. Dryden Gold acknowledges all Indigenous Peoples and that it is operating on the traditional homelands of the Wabigoon Lake Ojibway Nation and Eagle Lake First Nation. Dryden Gold's property package includes historic gold mines but has seen limited modern exploration. The property hosts high-grade gold mineralization over 50km of potential strike length along the Manitou-Dinorwic deformation zone. The property hosts high-grade gold mineralization over 50km of potential strike length along the Manitou-Dinorwic deformation zone. The property has excellent infrastructure, enjoys collaborative relationships with First Nations communities and benefits from proximity to an experienced mining workforce.

