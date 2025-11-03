loading.........

Malibu, CA, Nov 3, 2025 AEST (ABN Newswire) - In this segment of The Ellis Martin Report, host Ellis Martin speaks with Trey Wasser, President and CEO of Dryden Gold Corp. ( CVE:DRY ) ( DRYGF:OTCMKTS ) ( X7W:FRA ), following the company's strong 2025 drilling results from the Allure Gold System within the Gold Rock Camp, Northwestern Ontario.



Dryden Gold reported 8.68 g/t gold over 9.4 meters from the Jubilee Zone, along with multiple high-grade intercepts across stacked structures, expanding the known footprint of the system to roughly one kilometre in strike length and 200 meters in width - all starting at surface. The company's fully funded exploration program extends through 2026, targeting district-scale growth across multiple mineralized zones including Gold Rock, Mud Lake, Hinman, and Sheridan.



Mr. Wasser details how Dryden's four exploration objectives have largely been achieved - defining new parallel structures at Gold Rock, expanding northward into Mud Lake, and confirming new mineral systems regionally at Hinman and Sheridan. Backed by strategic investors Alamos Gold and Centerra Gold, along with shareholders such as Eric Sprott, Rob McEwen, Bob Quartermain, and Peter Schiff's AKG Gold Fund, Dryden Gold continues to attract top-tier market attention.



With over 15,000 meters drilled in 2025, a dedicated technical team led by President Maura Kolb, and drill planning already underway for 2026, the company is positioning itself as a leading emerging gold discovery story in Ontario's prolific Red Lake district.



To Listen to the Interview, please visit:

https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/E49W9QT4





About Dryden Gold Corp.





Dryden Gold Corp. (CVE:DRY) (OTCMKTS:DRYGF) (FRA:X7W) is an exploration company focused on the discovery of high-grade gold mineralization listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and traded on the OTCQB. The Company has a strong management team and Board of Directors comprised of experienced individuals with a track record of building shareholder value through property acquisition and consolidation, exploration success, and mergers and acquisitions. Dryden Gold controls a 100% interest in a dominant strategic land position in the Dryden District of Northwestern Ontario. Dryden Gold acknowledges all Indigenous Peoples and that it is operating on the traditional homelands of the Wabigoon Lake Ojibway Nation and Eagle Lake First Nation. Dryden Gold's property package includes historic gold mines but has seen limited modern exploration. The property hosts high-grade gold mineralization over 50km of potential strike length along the Manitou-Dinorwic deformation zone. The property hosts high-grade gold mineralization over 50km of potential strike length along the Manitou-Dinorwic deformation zone. The property has excellent infrastructure, enjoys collaborative relationships with First Nations communities and benefits from proximity to an experienced mining workforce.

About The Ellis Martin Report

The Ellis Martin Report (TEMR) and Money Talk Radio feature interviews with industry leaders in mining, biotech, energy, and technology. The program is globally syndicated through multiple financial platforms and streaming services.

