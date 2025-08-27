loading.........

Malibu, CA, Aug 27, 2025 AEST (ABN Newswire) - In this episode of The Ellis Martin Report and Money Talk Radio, Ellis sits down with Ed Kovalik, CEO of Prairie Operating Co. ( NASDAQ:PROP ) - a fast-growing oil and gas producer in Colorado's DJ Basin. With over $600 million in acquisitions in just two years, Prairie is rapidly scaling production while maintaining a sharp focus on efficiency, clean operations, and shareholder value.



Topics Covered in This Interview:



Prairie's transformation into a high-growth E&P company since its founding only two years ago.



Strategic acquisitions - from bolt-on deals to a $600 million transaction - driving scale and efficiency.



Why the DJ Basin in Colorado represents one of the cleanest, most efficient hydrocarbon production regions in the world.



How Prairie minimizes environmental impact:



- No gas flaring - all production goes directly into pipelines.



- Electric drilling rigs and frack fleets.



- Reduced trucking emissions and efficient infrastructure.



Debunking misconceptions about fossil fuels and the "energy transition".



The growing global demand for fossil fuels - particularly as AI and data centers drive massive new electricity needs.



Why oil & gas executives are buying their own shares despite market bearishness.



Insights on ESG narratives fading, the reality of long-term energy demand, and how fossil fuels remain essential.



Market outlook: OPEC, shale production limits, and the potential for an oil supercycle in the next few years.



Prairie's impressive growth metrics:



- Revenue up 400% QoQ to $68.1M



- Production up 540% to 21,000+ barrels/day



- Targeting 100,000 barrels/day in the near future.



Acquisition strategy: off-market deals at attractive multiples, selective bolt-ons, and disciplined capital allocation.



Prairie's shareholder alignment: management owns ~15% of the company, with support from major investors including Blackstone and key family offices.



Capital return plans: when cash flow surpasses capex, Prairie anticipates dividends to shareholders while maintaining growth.



Why Prairie's stock is undervalued, trading at deep value multiples despite industry-leading growth.



CEO Ed Kovalik on Prairie's Mission:



"Our goal is to build Prairie into a 100,000 barrel per day company. We're reinvesting now for growth, but we see a clear inflection point within the next 12 months where we'll begin returning cash to shareholders. We're proud to produce one of the cleanest molecules of hydrocarbons in the world, right here in Colorado's DJ Basin."



About Prairie Operating Co.





Prairie Operating Co. (NASDAWLPROP) is a rapidly expanding oil and gas exploration and production company focused on Colorado's DJ Basin and the greater Rockies. With an active drilling program, disciplined acquisitions, and commitment to efficient, clean operations, Prairie is positioning itself as a leader in the next era of U.S. energy production.

