Malibu, CA, Sep 2, 2025 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Welcome back to The Ellis Martin Report on MoneyTalk Radio. In this episode, Ellis Martin speaks with Gregory Patton, Chief Financial Officer of Prairie Operating Co. ( NASDAQ:PROP ) ( 7C5:FRA ), a Houston-based independent energy company with operations in Colorado's prolific Denver-Julesburg Basin (DJ Basin).



Prairie Operating Company is scaling rapidly as a growth-oriented E&P company. The conversation covers Prairie's recent acquisitions, disciplined capital allocation, drilling efficiencies, and the company's vision for scaling production from tens of thousands of barrels per day to potentially over 100,000 barrels daily.



Greg Patton shares his background, industry experience, and the company's strategy for responsible energy development. From community engagement in Weld County to aggregation opportunities with major operators like Chevron and Oxy, Prairie is positioning itself as a major player in the DJ Basin.



Key Topics Covered in This Interview:



Prairie Operating Company's rapid scale-up and asset acquisitions in the DJ Basin



The importance of drilling efficiency, with well costs reduced from over $7 million to around $5 million



Strategy for shareholder value creation through organic development, acquisitions, and potential mergers



Community relations and corporate responsibility in Colorado



Plans for future shareholder returns, including potential dividends



Greg Patton's background in public accounting, corporate development, and leadership in multiple high-growth energy companies



About Prairie Operating Co.





Prairie Operating Co. (NASDAQ:PROP) (FRA:7C5) is a rapidly expanding oil and gas exploration and production company focused on Colorado's DJ Basin and the greater Rockies. With an active drilling program, disciplined acquisitions, and commitment to efficient, clean operations, Prairie is positioning itself as a leader in the next era of U.S. energy production.

About The Ellis Martin Report

The Ellis Martin Report (TEMR) is an internet based radio program showcasing potentially undervalued companies to an audience of potential retail investors and fund managers that comprise our listening audience. TEMR is broadcasted on the VoiceAmerica Business Channel and The Opportunity Radio Network. CEO and company interviews are paid for by those represented on the program.

