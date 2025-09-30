loading.........

Malibu, CA, Sep 30, 2025 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Join Ellis Martin on Money Talk Radio and The Ellis Martin Report for a conversation with Gary Hanna, President of Prairie Operating Co. ( NASDAQ:PROP ) ( 7C5:FRA ).



With more than four decades of leadership in oil and gas, Mr. Hanna shares his insights on navigating industry cycles, capital management, and meeting global demand in an evolving energy landscape. Prairie Operating has built a reputation as a low-cost, growth-oriented operator in Colorado's DJ Basin, producing hydrocarbons with one of the lowest carbon footprints in the sector.



Highlights include:



Surviving market cycles: How discipline and adaptability have shaped Prairie's growth.



Hydrocarbons' role: Addressing global energy needs and combating energy poverty.



Pricing outlook: Why $60 oil may now serve as the floor and signs of a potential new supercycle.



Demand drivers: The extraordinary energy requirements of AI and data centers.



Operational leadership: Prairie's electrification of pads, elimination of flaring, and reduced trucking.



Growth strategy: Scaling to 60,000 acres with 500-600 well locations and efficiency at 60 wells annually.



Collaboration in Colorado: Working alongside Chevron, Oxy, and others while maintaining competitive advantages.



M&A and partnerships: Balancing growth with shareholder value creation.



Corporate culture: Expanding from a handful of employees to more than 60 in two years.



Shareholder alignment: Insider purchases, including by Mr. Hanna, signaling confidence in Prairie's trajectory.



Prairie Operating Company is one of the few true growth stories in U.S. oil and gas, combining cost discipline, clean production, and expansion potential.



To Listen to the Interview, please visit:

https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/0C8A08Q7





About Prairie Operating Co.





Prairie Operating Co. (NASDAQ:PROP) (FRA:7C5) is a rapidly expanding oil and gas exploration and production company focused on Colorado's DJ Basin and the greater Rockies. With an active drilling program, disciplined acquisitions, and commitment to efficient, clean operations, Prairie is positioning itself as a leader in the next era of U.S. energy production.

About The Ellis Martin Report

The Ellis Martin Report (TEMR) and Money Talk Radio feature interviews with industry leaders in mining, biotech, energy, and technology. The program is globally syndicated through multiple financial platforms and streaming services.

Related Companies