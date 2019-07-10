

Accomplished Mining Chair Appointed to the Nova Board

Melbourne, June 29, 2022 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Nova Minerals Limited ( ASX:NVA ) ( FRA:QM3 ) ( OTCMKTS:NVAAF ) is pleased to announce that it has appointed experienced mining executive Ms. Anna Ladd-Kruger, to the Board of Directors in the capacity of an independent Non-Executive Chair of the Board, to add to the technical and corporate governance as the Company progresses the development of its flagship Estelle Gold Project in Alaska. Anna is an accomplished, well-rounded mining executive with over 20 years of leadership experience with proven achievements in directing and leading mining organizations.Anna was the former Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of McEwen Mining Inc. ( TSE:MUX ) ( NYSE:MUX ) where she was brought in to strengthen and lead the development of robust financial and accounting processes, systems and controls in the midst of the Company's operational turnaround strategy. She was key to the initial McEwen Copper Asset spin out and also served as its CFO and Director. Anna was also previously the CFO of Trevali Mining Corporation ( TSE:TV ), an international base metals mining company. As part of Trevali's original executive management team, she helped grow the company from a junior explorer with a market capitalization of $30 million to a mid-tier base metals producer that reached over $1 billion market capitalization on the TSX. She has raised over $1 billion US dollars in debt and equity throughout her career in the mining sector. Anna also served as the CFO and VP Corporate Development for a number of Canadian publicly listed junior mining companies and began her career working at Vale S.A.'s Thompson and Sudbury Canadian operations before joining Kinross Gold Corporation as their North American Group Controller.Anna currently sits on the board and serves as the Audit Chair of Integra Resources Corp. ( CVE:ITR ) ( NYSE:ITRG ), and also sits on the board of Excellon Resources Inc. ( TSE:EXN ) ( NYSE:EXN ). She is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA, CMA), holds the Canadian Institute of Corporate Directors designation, a Master's in Economics from Queen's University and a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of British Columbia.Ms. Anna Ladd-Kruger commented: "I'm thrilled to be joining the Nova Mineral's world class team that complements my values of courage, creativity, and collaboration. My experience in multiple major North American mining projects will further contribute as the Company continues to progress and develop the exciting Estelle Gold Trend!"Nova CEO, Mr Christopher Gerteisen commented: "Having known Anna for quite some time now the Board is excited that Anna has accepted our offer to join the Nova team as we grow. With more than 20 years of experience in the mining industry, Anna's strong financial background and experience, particularly transitioning Trevali Mining from a junior exploration mining company to a mid-tier producer, will be invaluable as we continue on our path to production and continue to increase resources at the Estelle Gold Trend, with our ultimate goal of becoming the next tier one, global gold producer."Mr. Louie Simens will step back into Executive Director role from the current interim Chairman position held.About Nova Minerals Limited

Nova Minerals Limited's (ASX:NVA) (FRA:QM3) (OTCMKTS:NVAAF) vision is to develop North America's next major gold trend. The company is focused on exploration in Alaska's prolific Tintina Gold Belt, a province which hosts a 220 million ounce (Moz) documented gold endowment and some of the world's largest gold mines and discoveries including Victoria Gold's Eagle Mine and Kinross Gold Corporation's Fort Knox Gold Mine. The company's flagship Estelle Project has a current total estimated JORC gold resource of 9.6Moz (3Moz Indicated and 6.6Moz Inferred). Estelle is a 45km long string of 15 identified gold prospects bracketed by the Korbel deposit in the north and the RPM deposit in the south. These two deposits are currently host to extensive exploration programs.

Additionally, Nova has an indirect interest in the Canadian Thompson Brothers Lithium Project through a substantial stake in Snow Lake Resources Ltd (NASDAQ:LITM) and holds a 12.99% interest in Torian Resources Limited (ASX:TNR), a gold exploration company based in Western Australia.