

Cobalt Blue and Rho Motion Discuss Global Battery Trends

Sydney, July 14, 2022 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Cobalt Blue Holdings Limited ( ASX:COB ) ( FRA:COH ) ( OTCMKTS:CBBHF ) and Rho Motion discuss global battery trends and the impact on cobalt markets.You are invited to join a webinar with Cobalt Blue's Investor Relations Manager, Joel Crane, and RHO Motion's Managing Director, Adam Panayi.Rho Motion are an Energy Transition consultancy, specialising in the development of EV, battery, charging, and infrastructure markets.In this webinar, views will be provided on current cobalt developments and pricing, globally. Demand-side insights will also be delivered into key battery market trends directly impacting the cobalt market.After these presentations, there will be an opportunity for Q&A.Webinar detailsDATE: Tuesday 19 JulyTIME: 5:00pm AEST / 8:00am GMT / 3:00pm Hong Kong and SingaporeDURATION: 45 minutesFORMAT: Presentation by Investor Relations Manager, Joel Crane (Cobalt Blue) and Managing Director, Adam Panayi (Rho Motion).The presentation will be followed by Q&A.REGISTRATION: Please register in advance by visiting the following link:After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

