

AusIMM Critical Minerals Conference Presentation

Sydney, Aug 21, 2024 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Cobalt Blue Holdings Limited ( ASX:COB ) Project Acquisition Manager, Dr. Helen Degeling, will present at the AusIMM Critical Minerals Conference in Brisbane, Australia, on 26 August 2024.



We are pleased to publish the presentation which focuses on Cobalt Blue's patented process to extract valuable metals and sulphur from mine waste to minimize environmental risks. The document also includes a link to a short video detailing our ReMine+ Strategy.



*To view the presentation, please visit:

https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/52C7X029





About Cobalt Blue Holdings Limited





Cobalt Blue Holdings Ltd (ASX:COB) (FRA:COH) (OTCMKTS:CBBHF) has a strategic approach that positions us to be among the first wave of new entrants into the allied battery materials supply chain. We are committed to playing a leading role in securing a stable and sustainable future for critical minerals.

