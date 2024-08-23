

Investor Webinar 28 August 2024

Sydney, Aug 23, 2024 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Cobalt Blue Holdings Limited ( ASX:COB ) ( COH:FRA ) ( CBBHF:OTCMKTS ) is pleased to announce a live online webinar with CEO Mr Joe Kaderavek, Executive Manager Dr Andrew Tong, and Investor Relations/Commercial Manager Mr Joel Crane.



TOPIC: Business Update - Refinery Focus

When: Wednesday 28 August 2024

Time: 10.00 am AEST (Sydney, Melbourne, Canberra)

Format: Presentation update followed by Q&A

Duration: 45 minutes



Please register in advance for this free webinar:

https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/9457163R



After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.



For enquiries, please email allysia.robinson@cobaltblueholdings.com





Cobalt Blue Holdings Ltd (ASX:COB) (FRA:COH) (OTCMKTS:CBBHF) has a strategic approach that positions us to be among the first wave of new entrants into the allied battery materials supply chain. We are committed to playing a leading role in securing a stable and sustainable future for critical minerals.

