

Palm Valley 12 Drilling Update

Brisbane, July 26, 2022 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Central Petroleum Limited ( ASX:CTP ) ( FRA:C9J ) ( OTCMKTS:CNPTF ) advises that as at 0600 hrs ACST on 25 July 2022, the Palm Valley 12 (PV12) well in OL3, Southwest of Alice Springs in the Northern Territory was at a depth of 2,020m in the P2 unit of the Pacoota Formation.A total of 168m of the vertical to horizontal wellbore bend has now been drilled into the middle P2 formation and section total depth has been reached at 2,020m measured depth.Operations have commenced for running and cementing a 7" liner prior to drilling up to 1,000m in the lower P2 and P3 formations.The objective of the sidetrack is to test the vertically fractured lower P2 sandstone, encountered in the original well, from a horizontal well bore for approximately 450m before entering the P3 sandstone and drilling a further 450m interval at a near horizontal angle.The PV12 ST1 well is being drilled under a joint venture between Central (50% interest), New Zealand Oil & Gas Limited ("NZOG") ( ASX:NZO ) (35% interest) and Cue Energy Resources Limited ("Cue") ( ASX:CUE ) (15% interest) and is scheduled to be completed this year.About Central Petroleum Limited

Central Petroleum Limited ( ASX:CTP) is a well-established, and emerging ASX-listed Australian oil and gas producer. In our short history, Central has grown to become the largest onshore gas producer in the Northern Territory (NT), supplying industrial customers and senior gas distributors in NT and the wider Australian east coast market.

Central is positioned to become a significant domestic energy supplier, with exploration and development plans across 180,000 km2 of tenements in Queensland and the Northern Territory, including some of Australia's largest known onshore conventional gas prospects. Central has also completed an MoU with Australian Gas Infrastructure Group (AGIG) to progress the proposed Amadeus to Moomba Gas Pipeline to a Final Investment Decision.

We are also seeking to develop the Range gas project, a new gas field located among proven CSG fields in the Surat Basin, Queensland with 135 PJ (net to Central) of development-pending 2C contingent resource.