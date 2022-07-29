

Update of High Purity Alumina Project

Perth, Aug 8, 2022 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Altech Chemicals Limited ( ASX:ATC ) ( FRA:A3Y ) is pleased to provide an update on its Malaysian high purity alumina (HPA) project, and its continuing efforts to close project finance.Highlights- KfW IPEX-Bank continues to be in full support of the Company's Malaysia HPA project- German Government Export Credit Agency Euler Hermes extends US$170m loan cover- EPC contractor SMS group reiterates support of the HPA project- Work continues on US$144m Green Gond offer- Project level equity funding is being advanced by US based DelMorganManaging director Iggy Tan, accompanied by executive management, recently completed a visit to Europe.The visit included a meeting with German government owned KfW IPEX-Bank, during which the bank was briefed on the status of Altech's secondary project finance initiatives - a US$144m green bond offer and the US$100m project level equity funding initiative. KfW IPEX-Bank confirmed its continued support for the project, and its commitment to the senior loan facility of US$190m. Importantly, Euler Hermes, the German government export credit agency, has renewed the US$170m export credit cover (guaranteed) for the KfW IPEX Bank senior loan facility. Both KfW IPEX-Bank and Euler Hermes acknowledged the headwinds facing project finance close from disruptions caused by the pandemic in the last few years as well as the current market uncertainty exacerbated by the Ukraine crisis in Europe.A meeting was also held with Altech's long-standing strategic engineering partner and metallurgical consultant SMS group GmbH ("SMS"). SMS is contracted to construct the Malaysian HPA plant, and like KfW IPEX-Bank and Euler Hermes, SMS reiterated that it continues to be supportive of the Company's HPA project and looks forward to re-starting work on site. Altech and SMS agreed to extend the long stop date on the HPA plant's EPC contract.Altech continues to work with London based structuring agent Bedford Row Capital Plc and Perth based Bluemount Capital (WA) Pty Ltd to finalise a US$144m green bond offering. Detailed presentations and discussions with interested parties are ongoing, and these are expected to continue.In parallel with the bond offering, Altech is continuing with its endeavours to secure commitments for a project equity investment of US$100M. US Based global investment bank DelMorgan & Co. has advanced several leads and potential investors in relation to this. Presentations by Altech and detailed discussions with interested parties are ongoing.Whilst headwinds in the current equity and financial markets are challenging, management remains committed to the project finance process, and for a positive project finance outcome.In Malaysia, the HPA plant site within the Tanjung Langsat Industrial Complex remains in sound condition.Regular site maintenance work is undertaken and permanent site security is in place. The already constructed maintenance workshop, electrical substation and storm water management infrastructure remain in as-constructed condition.About Altech Chemicals Ltd

Altech Chemicals Limited (ASX:ATC) (FRA:A3Y) is aiming to become one of the world's leading suppliers of 99.99% (4N) high purity alumina (Al2O3) through the construction and operation of a 4,500tpa high purity alumina (HPA) processing plant at Johor, Malaysia. Feedstock for the plant will be sourced from the Company's 100%-owned kaolin deposit at Meckering, Western Australia and shipped to Malaysia.



HPA is a high-value, high margin and highly demanded product as it is the critical ingredient required for the production of synthetic sapphire. Synthetic sapphire is used in the manufacture of substrates for LED lights, semiconductor wafers used in the electronics industry, and scratch-resistant sapphire glass used for wristwatch faces, optical windows and smartphone components. Increasingly HPA is used by lithium-ion battery manufacturers as the coating on the battery's separator, which improves performance, longevity and safety of the battery. With global HPA demand approximately 19,000t (2018), it is estimated that this demand will grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 30% (2018-2028); by 2028 HPA market demand will be approximately 272,000t, driven by the increasing adoption of LEDs worldwide as well as the demand for HPA by lithium-ion battery manufacturers to serve the surging electric vehicle market.