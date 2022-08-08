

Interview with Chief Financial Officer Martin Stein

Perth, Aug 11, 2022 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Altech Chemicals Limited ( ASX:ATC ) ( FRA:A3Y ) advises that an interview featuring Chief Financial Officer Mr Martin Stein with The Market Herald is now available for viewing on the following YouTube link:as well as at the Company's website www.altechchemicals.com.In the interview, Martin discusses Altech's Preliminary Feasibility Study in relation to its 10,000tpa plant planned to be built in Germany for its patented technology and trademarked battery material product Silumina AnodesTM, a recent visit by Altech's executive management team to Germany, and also provides an update on Altech's Silumina AnodesTM pilot plant currently being constructed in Germany.About Altech Chemicals Ltd

Altech Chemicals Limited (ASX:ATC) (FRA:A3Y) is aiming to become one of the world's leading suppliers of 99.99% (4N) high purity alumina (Al2O3) through the construction and operation of a 4,500tpa high purity alumina (HPA) processing plant at Johor, Malaysia. Feedstock for the plant will be sourced from the Company's 100%-owned kaolin deposit at Meckering, Western Australia and shipped to Malaysia.



HPA is a high-value, high margin and highly demanded product as it is the critical ingredient required for the production of synthetic sapphire. Synthetic sapphire is used in the manufacture of substrates for LED lights, semiconductor wafers used in the electronics industry, and scratch-resistant sapphire glass used for wristwatch faces, optical windows and smartphone components. Increasingly HPA is used by lithium-ion battery manufacturers as the coating on the battery's separator, which improves performance, longevity and safety of the battery. With global HPA demand approximately 19,000t (2018), it is estimated that this demand will grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 30% (2018-2028); by 2028 HPA market demand will be approximately 272,000t, driven by the increasing adoption of LEDs worldwide as well as the demand for HPA by lithium-ion battery manufacturers to serve the surging electric vehicle market.