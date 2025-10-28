ALTECH - SODIUM-NICKEL-CHLORIDE BATTERIES PROVE OUTSTANDING SAFETY UNDER DESTRUCTIVE TEST CONDITIONS

Perth, Oct 28, 2025 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Altech Batteries Limited ( ASX:ATC ) ( A3Y:FRA ) ( ALTHF:OTCMKTS ) reports the completion of a full suite of safety self-destruction validation tests performed on its Sodium-Nickel-Chloride (SNC) battery technology. The tests were designed to simulate the most severe field hazards that can occur during storage, transport, or operation.



Highlights



- All SNC safety destruction tests successfully completed with zero thermal runaway, fire or explosion



- Extreme fire, impact, over-charge, and submersion tests confirm full mechanical and chemical stability



- SNC cells remained sealed and intact after 850degC gasoline fire for 30 minutes



- Rod penetration and water exposure produced only harmless steam; no violent reactions observed



- Ten-metre drop and 48 km/h crash caused minor dents, no leakage or rupture



- Module endured 2.5h saltwater immersion without any external reaction or voltage loss



- Over-charge at 145% nominal voltage showed no venting, swelling, or heat generation



- Bullet impacts caused brief smoke only; structure and voltage remained stable



- Confirms SNC chemistry as one of the safest energy-storage technologies for UPS, stationery and transport applications



Across all scenarios - including direct fire exposure, rod penetration, over-charge, ballistic impact, drop test, impact test and submersion - the SNC cells and modules demonstrated exceptional chemical stability and mechanical resilience. No explosions, thermal runaways, or uncontrolled reactions were recorded in any test. The results confirm what long-term field deployments have already indicated: SNC batteries are intrinsically safe, thermally robust, and chemically contained, even when exposed to conditions far beyond those specified under international certification standards such as UL 1973, IEC 62619, and UN 38.3.



Cell Fire Exposure Test



Three fully charged SNC battery cells were subjected to a 30-minute gasoline fire reaching 850degC. Despite the extreme conditions, there was no explosion, no rupture of the cell casing, and no leakage or release of internal materials. The cells remained structurally intact throughout the test.



Module Fire Exposure Test



A hot, fully charged SNC battery module was subjected to a 30-minute gasoline fire reaching 850degC. The flames were extinguished within one minute. No explosion occurred, the cell casing remained intact, and only minor mechanical weakening was observed.



Module Rod Penetration Test



A fully charged SNC battery module was pierced with a 20mm steel rod and then exposed to water. After 23 minutes, an external reaction generated steam and a small amount of vapour, which gradually dissipated over four hours. No explosion or violent reaction occurred throughout the test.



Ten Metre Drop Test



A fully charged, operational SNC battery module was dropped from a height of 10m onto a steel pole, simulating an impact at approximately 30MPH. The test caused minor denting, but the battery casing remained intact with no rupture, leakage, or loss of structural integrity.



Module Impact Tests



A set of fully charged SNC battery packs was crash-tested by impacting a simulated utility pole at 48km/h using a vehicle. No explosion, fire, or thermal reaction occurred during or after the collision, confirming the chemistry's strong structural integrity and inherent safety under severe impact conditions.



Module Saltwater Exposure



A fully operational Altech SNC battery module was tested under 3.5% saltwater exposure, including a full 2.5-hour submersion period.



Throughout the test, no fire, explosion, or external reaction occurred, demonstrating the system's inherent chemical stability and sealed-cell safety even in highly conductive marine environments.



Module Overcharge Test



A fully charged SNC battery was subjected to 145% of its nominal voltage for one hour (45% higher than the UL1973) over charge limit. The test resulted in no swelling, venting, or thermal reaction, confirming the battery's exceptional tolerance to overvoltage conditions and intrinsic electrochemical stability.



Module Bullet Impact



A fully operational SNC battery was struck by both shotgun and rifle rounds during ballistic testing. The impacts produced only brief, minor smoke with no ignition, fire, or explosion. The cell structure remained stable, confirming the chemistry's exceptional tolerance to extreme mechanical abuse.



INTERPRETATION OF RESULTS



These cumulative tests reinforce the SNC system's fundamental safety principles:



- Solid-state architecture - No liquid electrolyte or polymer separator that can burn, leak, or decompose.



- Low internal pressure - No gas generation under over-charge or thermal stress.



- Ceramic isolation - The B-alumina solid electrolyte maintains ionic conduction but blocks electrons, preventing short-circuit propagation.



- Sealed stainless-steel casing - Provides complete containment and mechanical strength even under severe deformation.



- Self-regulating chemistry - Sodium and nickel-chloride redox couples exhibit natural equilibrium limits, preventing energy overshoot or dendrite formation.



Unlike lithium-ion or lead-acid systems, which rely on organic electrolytes and pressure-relief vents, SNC modules remain hermetically sealed for their entire service life, eliminating risks of gas venting, electrolyte ejection, or thermal propagation.



Altech Managing Director Iggy Tan commented:



"These independent abuse tests confirm what long-term field data has been telling us for years - our sodium-nickel-chloride technology batteries produced by partner company AMPower, are exceptionally safe. Even under direct fire, impact, or over-voltage, the cells remain sealed and stable. This level of intrinsic safety is a major differentiator for Altech. As global energy-storage installations increase near population centres and critical infrastructure, regulators and customers are demanding non-flammable chemistries. SNC meets that demand today."



"We are proud to demonstrate that our SNC batteries can endure conditions well beyond certification limits while maintaining integrity and performance. This gives confidence to partners, insurers, and end-users that SNC systems deliver not only long cycle life and temperature tolerance but also unmatched safety".



*To view tables and figures, please visit:

https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/Z0IWE35J





