

Investor Webinar

Brisbane, Oct 4, 2022 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Fiji Kava Limited ( ASX:FIJ ), a health and wellness company with operations in Australia, Fiji, and the USA, which produces natural products to reduce anxiety, promote relaxation, improve sleep, and support sports recovery and performance, is pleased to invite shareholders and investors to a webinar on Thursday 06 October 2022 at 10:30am AEDT / 7:30am AWST where CEO, Anthony Noble, will provide an overview of the recently announced acquisition of Leilo and strategy for USA market, including Q&A with Managing Director of The Calmer Co. USA, Brian Casutto.



Details of the event are as follows:



Event: FIJ Investor Webinar

Presenters: CEO, Anthony Noble

Time: Thursday 06 October 2022 at 10:30am AEDT / 7:30am AWST

Where: Zoom Webinar, details to be provided upon registration. To register your interest for the webinar, please click through to the link below.



Registration link:

https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/TA36YG37





About Fiji Kava Limited





Fiji Kava Limited (ASX: FIJ) is a health and wellness company with operations in Australia, Fiji and the USA. The company produces a range of natural products to reduce anxiety, promote relaxation, improve sleep and support sports recovery. These include dietary supplements and complementary medicines in solid dose forms, medicinal tinctures and teas, powdered drinks and functional beverages. Their products are marketed though major retail grocery and pharmacy chains, direct to consumers online and as bulk ingredients though B2B channels. Backed by years of independent research, Fiji Kava medical kava products are produced by high quality GMP and HACCP processes which are fully compliant with TGA and FDA requirements.