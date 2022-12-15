

ANZ Pharma appointed as exclusive distributor in New Zealand

Brisbane, Dec 15, 2022 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Fiji Kava Limited ( ASX:FIJ ), a health and wellness company with operations in Australia, Fiji, and the USA. The company which produces natural products to reduce anxiety, promote relaxation, improve sleep, and support sports recovery and performance, has appointed ANZ Pharma as exclusive distributor in New Zealand.



HIGHLIGHTS



- ANZ Pharma will launch the Fiji Kava range of capsules and drinking kava in the New Zealand market



- Retail channels will be Supermarkets, Pharmacy, Heath Foods retail stores, Travel Retail, Tourism retails outlets, and Petrol, Route & Convenience.



- The Sales Performance Requirement in the contract includes a Wholesale Invoice target over 3 years of $1.1 Million



About ANZ Pharma



ANZ Pharma are at the forefront of promoting and distributing organic, sustainable, and reliable consumer goods, pharmaceutical and health-care products in New Zealand.



Empowered by our customers, focused on values, such as integrity, trust, commitment to customers, innovation, and teamwork. Excellent service, efficient stock levels, prompt delivery, and advanced ordering systems are at the heart of our wholesale business. ANZ Pharma aspires to be the company of choice for customers, suppliers, and personnel, and promise to bring the biggest, trendiest, well-known, and most celebrated contemporary brands to New Zealand at fair value and competitive prices.



Fiji Kava CEO, Anthony Noble said: "Alongside the Australian market, the New Zealand market has seen a big increase in demand for kava products over the last year. Our commitment to quality and our fully transparent supply chain gives Fiji Kava's products a clear competitive advantage. The team has worked hard to find the right partner, and working with a strong company, like ANZ Pharma who have a stable of national and multinational clients including Bondi Sands, Herbs of Gold, Unilever, Red Bull and Reckitt gives us great confidence to re-enter this important market."



ANZ Pharma Director, Nitin Patel said: "The partnership with Fiji Kava is in alignment with ANZ Pharma's long-term strategic goal and core values to bring to market innovative brands and high-quality products at great value to New Zealand consumers. Fiji Kava's products are on the forefront of quality, value and health."



To view Key Contractural Terms, please visit:

https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/X16Q6S6N





About Fiji Kava Limited





Fiji Kava Limited (ASX: FIJ) is an Australian-Fijian medicinal kava health & wellness company, producing natural 'noble kava' products for the complementary and alternative medicine market, estimated to exceed USD $210 billion by 2026 globally. As the first foreign company with approval from the Fijian Government to operate in the kava industry, FijiKava has established a global leading sustainable and 100% traceable, certified organic supply chain of 'noble kava' including a nucleus farm in Levuka, on the island of Ovalau, Fiji.

FijiKava is focused on expanding the availability of noble kava products throughout western markets to provide a natural alternative to prescription medicines to promote sleep, soothe and calm the nerves, support muscle relaxation and relax the mind.