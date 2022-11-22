

Leilo Dietary Shots to be sold through The Vitamin Shoppe

Brisbane, Nov 22, 2022 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Fiji Kava Limited ( ASX:FIJ ) an Australian-Fijian medicinal Kava company which produces products for the natural medicine market has confirmed the nationwide listing of their dietary shots range across Vitamin Shoppe nationally in the USA, in April 2023.



HIGHLIGHTS



- The Calmer Co USA will launch kava based dietary shots in two flavours across Vitamin Shoppe locations nationally in the USA, in Q4 FY23



- The Vitamin Shoppe is the leading American retailer of nutritional supplements with over 700 stores across the United States and annual revenues over US$1 Billion.



- Leilo(R) branded dietary shots containing Noble Fijian Kava extract, to be branded Leilo(R) and merchandised at the key "cash wrap" location (alongside checkouts) following completion of the merger with Leilo.



- The Global Functional Shots Market is expected to reach $1.4 billion by 2027, rising at a market growth of 16% CAGR over the next 5 years.



Group CEO, Anthony Noble, commented: "Ready to drink formats of functional beverages including dietary shots, are a key focus. This format is extremely popular in the United States and provides consumers the functional benefits of noble kava in a convenient ready to drink shot, which is key to unlocking consumption in the mass market."



USA Managing Director, Brian Casutto, commented: "We are delighted to be partnering with Vitamin Shoppe, who for the past 45 years, has been the country's leading specialty retailer of dietary supplements, healthy functional foods & beverages and body care"



The Calmer Co's dietary shots contain all natural ingredients, sugar free, fat free and only 10 calories per serving. The formulation includes a meaningful dose of Kava along with L-Theanine which is a naturally occurring amino acid shown to support a state of alert relaxation, so that it calms the body and mind without causing drowsiness. Following the completion of the merger with Leilo the shots will be sold under this brand.



About The Vitamin Shoppe



Established in 1977, The Vitamin Shoppe(R) is a leading US retailer of supplements, proteins, healthy weight support, aromatherapy, herbs, superfoods, natural beauty products. With over US$250m in annual revenue The Vitamin Shoppe(R) sells products across VitaminShoppe.com, its mobile application, and in 700+ stores across the United States.





About Fiji Kava Limited





Fiji Kava Limited (ASX: FIJ) is a health and wellness company with operations in Australia, Fiji and the USA. The company produces a range of natural products to reduce anxiety, promote relaxation, improve sleep and support sports recovery. These include dietary supplements and complementary medicines in solid dose forms, medicinal tinctures and teas, powdered drinks and functional beverages. Their products are marketed though major retail grocery and pharmacy chains, direct to consumers online and as bulk ingredients though B2B channels. Backed by years of independent research, Fiji Kava medical kava products are produced by high quality GMP and HACCP processes which are fully compliant with TGA and FDA requirements.