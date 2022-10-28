Crowd Media Retail Investor Briefings
Melbourne, Oct 28, 2022 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Crowd Media Holdings Limited (ASX:CM8) (CM3:FRA) is pleased to announce that CEO Idan Schmorak and Non-executive Director Scott Mison will be hosting retail investor briefings in Australia in November.
The briefings will provide an opportunity for Idan and Scott to give an update on the business and its outlook, as well as take questions from attendees.
Details of the events are listed below:
Melbourne briefing
- Date: Wednesday 9 November
- Time: 12-1pm (AEDT)
- Location: Lower Ground Floor, 477 Collins Street, Melbourne (conference room)
- RSVP: Clare Elsworth at: clare.elsworth@automicgroup.com.au
Sydney briefing
- Date: Thursday 10 November
- Time: 12-1pm (AEDT)
- Location: Automic Group, Level 5, 126 Phillip Street, Sydney
- RSVP: Clare Elsworth at: clare.elsworth@automicgroup.com.au
Perth briefing
- Date: Tuesday 15 November
- Time: 3pm - 5pm
- Location: 99 St Georges Terrace, Howard St, Perth
- RSVP: Evan Smith at: evan.smith@advisir.com.au
About Crowd Media Holdings Limited
Crowd Media Holdings Ltd (ASX:CM8) (FRA:CM3) is an Artificial Intelligence company that is leveraging its AI platform for applications in Conversational Commerce.
