Investor Presentation
Melbourne, Nov 9, 2022 AEST (ABN Newswire) - With a 12 year history in mediatech, Crowd Media Holdings Limited (ASX:CM8) (CM3:FRA) has delivered premium content via cutting-edge technologies to inform, engage, and entertain millions of users.

Humanizing Business interactions

We enable businesses to effectively communicate with their customers and employees using digital humans.

By introducing a scalable, accessible and clean platform, that can:

- Onboard, support, and educate consumers
- Recommend and upsell products
- Handle customer complaints
- Provide more personal, entertaining user experiences
- Capture valuable user insights through targeted conversation

About Crowd Media Holdings Limited

Crowd Media Holdings Ltd (ASX:CM8) (FRA:CM3) is an Artificial Intelligence company that is leveraging its AI platform for applications in Conversational Commerce.

     


Contact
Idan Schmorak, CEO
Crowd Media Holdings Limited
E: idan@crowdmedia.com

Alfred Chan
Investor Relations
E: crowdmedia@principalir.com.au



