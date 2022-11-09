Investor Presentation
Melbourne, Nov 9, 2022 AEST (ABN Newswire) - With a 12 year history in mediatech, Crowd Media Holdings Limited (ASX:CM8) (CM3:FRA) has delivered premium content via cutting-edge technologies to inform, engage, and entertain millions of users.
Humanizing Business interactions
We enable businesses to effectively communicate with their customers and employees using digital humans.
By introducing a scalable, accessible and clean platform, that can:
- Onboard, support, and educate consumers
- Recommend and upsell products
- Handle customer complaints
- Provide more personal, entertaining user experiences
- Capture valuable user insights through targeted conversation
*To view the presentation, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/KT7PLRBI
