

Change of Company Name

Melbourne, Dec 6, 2022 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Crowd Media is now Unith Ltd ( ASX:UNT ) following shareholder approval obtained at its Annual General Meeting on 30 November 2022, the Company has changed its name from 'Crowd Media Holdings Limited' to 'Unith Ltd'.



Unith's CEO, Idan Schmorak said: "Over the past 15 months, we have completely restructured the Company, refreshing and energising our team, strengthening the balance sheet and optimising cash flow, and supporting our industry-leading engineering team to develop cutting edge technology that is changing the way businesses interact with their clients online. These operational and financial improvements, and our new vision and team, has made us a strong tech company with exciting global growth opportunities. Unith best encapsulates our underlying tech which is clean, commercial, and agile."



The change of Company name has been registered with the Australian Securities and Investment Commission and is effective from 30 November 2022. The ACN and ABN remain the same. The Company's full website will migrate in due course to: http://unith.ai/.



ASX has been advised that the Company's ASX ticker code is to be changed from 'CM8' to 'UNT' and will start trading under this ticker from Wednesday 7th December 2022.





About Unith Ltd





Unith Ltd (ASX:UNT) is a leading digital human brand. It unifies the research and development of facial movement deep learning, audio machine learning, and conversational design (NLP) to generate the first customizable, interactive avatar of its kind.

Businesses can create their own digital humans to immerse, assist, and educate customers in real time and in multiple languages, all through one full stack platform. For further information, please visit: unith.ai