

Investor Webinar 15 December 2022

Sydney, Dec 9, 2022 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Cobalt Blue Holdings Limited ( ASX:COB ) ( COH:FRA ) ( CBBHF:OTCMKTS ) is pleased to announce a live online webinar with CEO Mr Joe Kaderavek and Investor Relations/Commercial Manager Mr Joel Crane.



TOPIC: Quarterly COB Business Update and BHCP Project Update.

Date: Thursday 15 December

Time: 1:00pm AEST

Format: Presentation update followed by Q&A

Duration: 45 minutes



Please register in advance for this free webinar:

https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/8NF49V81



After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.



For enquiries, please email allysia.robinson@cobaltblueholdings.com



Questions may be submitted ahead of time at registration or during the event using the webinar software.





About Cobalt Blue Holdings Limited





Cobalt Blue Holdings Ltd (ASX:COB) (FRA:COH) (OTCMKTS:CBBHF) is an exploration and project development company. Work programs advancing the Broken Hill Cobalt Project in New South Wales continue. Our ambitious goals are subject to funding availability. Cobalt is a strategic metal in strong demand for new generation batteries, particularly lithium-ion batteries now being widely used in clean energy systems.