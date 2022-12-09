Investor Webinar 15 December 2022
Sydney, Dec 9, 2022 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Cobalt Blue Holdings Limited (ASX:COB) (COH:FRA) (CBBHF:OTCMKTS) is pleased to announce a live online webinar with CEO Mr Joe Kaderavek and Investor Relations/Commercial Manager Mr Joel Crane.
TOPIC: Quarterly COB Business Update and BHCP Project Update.
Date: Thursday 15 December
Time: 1:00pm AEST
Format: Presentation update followed by Q&A
Duration: 45 minutes
Please register in advance for this free webinar:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/8NF49V81
After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.
For enquiries, please email allysia.robinson@cobaltblueholdings.com
Questions may be submitted ahead of time at registration or during the event using the webinar software.
About Cobalt Blue Holdings Limited
Cobalt Blue Holdings Ltd (ASX:COB) (FRA:COH) (OTCMKTS:CBBHF) is an exploration and project development company. Work programs advancing the Broken Hill Cobalt Project in New South Wales continue. Our ambitious goals are subject to funding availability. Cobalt is a strategic metal in strong demand for new generation batteries, particularly lithium-ion batteries now being widely used in clean energy systems.
