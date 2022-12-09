  
Investor Webinar 15 December 2022
Sydney, Dec 9, 2022 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Cobalt Blue Holdings Limited (ASX:COB) (COH:FRA) (CBBHF:OTCMKTS) is pleased to announce a live online webinar with CEO Mr Joe Kaderavek and Investor Relations/Commercial Manager Mr Joel Crane.

TOPIC: Quarterly COB Business Update and BHCP Project Update.
Date: Thursday 15 December
Time: 1:00pm AEST
Format: Presentation update followed by Q&A
Duration: 45 minutes

Please register in advance for this free webinar:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/8NF49V81

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

For enquiries, please email allysia.robinson@cobaltblueholdings.com

Questions may be submitted ahead of time at registration or during the event using the webinar software.


About Cobalt Blue Holdings Limited

Cobalt Blue Holdings LtdCobalt Blue Holdings Ltd (ASX:COB) (FRA:COH) (OTCMKTS:CBBHF) is an exploration and project development company. Work programs advancing the Broken Hill Cobalt Project in New South Wales continue. Our ambitious goals are subject to funding availability. Cobalt is a strategic metal in strong demand for new generation batteries, particularly lithium-ion batteries now being widely used in clean energy systems.

    


Contact
Joe Kaderavek
Chief Executive Officer
info@cobaltblueholdings.com
P: (02) 8287 0660



Link: Investor Webinar 15 December 2022

