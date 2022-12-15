  
Sydney, Dec 15, 2022 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Further to the Cobalt Blue Holdings Limited's (ASX:COB) announcement of 9 December 2022, please see attached webinar presentation. Details of the webinar are set out below.

TOPIC: Quarterly COB Business Update and BHCP Project Update.
Date: Thursday 15 December
Time: 1:00pm AEST
Format: Presentation update followed by Q&A
Duration: 45 minutes

Please register in advance for this free webinar:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/FQ49X4LE

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.


About Cobalt Blue Holdings Limited

Cobalt Blue Holdings LtdCobalt Blue Holdings Ltd (ASX:COB) (FRA:COH) (OTCMKTS:CBBHF) is an exploration and project development company. Work programs advancing the Broken Hill Cobalt Project in New South Wales continue. Our ambitious goals are subject to funding availability. Cobalt is a strategic metal in strong demand for new generation batteries, particularly lithium-ion batteries now being widely used in clean energy systems.

    


E: allysia.robinson@cobaltblueholdings.com



