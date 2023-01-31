

Quarterly Activities Report

Brisbane, Jan 31, 2023 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Emerging lithium producer Sayona Mining Limited ( ASX:SYA ) ( DML:FRA ) ( SYAXF:OTCMKTS ) has advanced closer towards the restart of lithium production at its flagship North American Lithium (NAL) operation in Quebec, Canada, while also expanding the Company's northern lithium hub, as highlighted in this Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report for the December quarter 2022.



Quarter Highlights



Quebec, Canada



- North American Lithium (NAL) restart accelerates towards first production in late Q1, 2023



- Pre-feasibility Study (PFS) launched for production of lithium carbonate at NAL



- Strategic acquisition and earn-in of 48 claims adjacent to NAL (Vallee Lithium Project)



- PFS commenced for Moblan Lithium Project, targeting development of lithium mine and concentrator



- Further acquisition of 1,824 claims neighbouring Moblan, expanding northern lithium hub



Western Australia



- Joint Venture with Morella Corporation Limited ( ASX:1MC ) finalised to accelerate lithium exploration in the Pilbara and South Murchison



*To view the full quarterly report, please visit:

https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/GQ011953





About Sayona Mining Limited





Sayona Mining Limited (ASX:SYA) (OTCMKTS:SYAXF) is an Australian, ASX-listed (SYA) company focused on sourcing and developing the raw materials required to construct lithium-ion batteries for use in the rapidly growing new and green technology sectors. The Company has lithium projects in Quebec, Canada and in Western Australia.

