Webinar Presentation 28 February 2023
Sydney, Feb 27, 2023 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Further to Cobalt Blue Holdings Limited's (ASX:COB) (COH:FRA) (CBBHF:OTCMKTS) announcement of 23 February 2023, please see attached Webinar presentation. Details of the webinar are set out below.
TOPIC: Update on cobalt market developments and the outlook for NCM battery cathodes amid rising market share of LFP cathodes.
Date: Tuesday 28 February 2023
Time: 5:00 PM AEDT
Format: Presentation update followed by Q&A
Duration: 45 minutes
Please register in advance for this free webinar:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/NOY75ABG
After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.
For enquiries, please email allysia.robinson@cobaltblueholdings.com Questions may be submitted ahead of time at registration or during the event.
*To view the webinar presentation, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/ZKAJ0V7Z
