Webinar Presentation 28 February 2023

Sydney, Feb 27, 2023 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Further to Cobalt Blue Holdings Limited's (ASX:COB) (COH:FRA) (CBBHF:OTCMKTS) announcement of 23 February 2023, please see attached Webinar presentation. Details of the webinar are set out below.

TOPIC: Update on cobalt market developments and the outlook for NCM battery cathodes amid rising market share of LFP cathodes.

Date: Tuesday 28 February 2023
Time: 5:00 PM AEDT
Format: Presentation update followed by Q&A
Duration: 45 minutes

Please register in advance for this free webinar:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/NOY75ABG

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

For enquiries, please email allysia.robinson@cobaltblueholdings.com Questions may be submitted ahead of time at registration or during the event.

*To view the webinar presentation, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/ZKAJ0V7Z


About Cobalt Blue Holdings Limited

Cobalt Blue Holdings LtdCobalt Blue Holdings Ltd (ASX:COB) (FRA:COH) (OTCMKTS:CBBHF) is an exploration and project development company. Work programs advancing the Broken Hill Cobalt Project in New South Wales continue. Our ambitious goals are subject to funding availability. Cobalt is a strategic metal in strong demand for new generation batteries, particularly lithium-ion batteries now being widely used in clean energy systems.

    


Contact
Joe Kaderavek
Chief Executive Officer
info@cobaltblueholdings.com
P: (02) 8287 0660



