

Webinar Presentation 28 February 2023

Sydney, Feb 27, 2023 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Further to Cobalt Blue Holdings Limited's ( ASX:COB ) ( COH:FRA ) ( CBBHF:OTCMKTS ) announcement of 23 February 2023, please see attached Webinar presentation. Details of the webinar are set out below.



TOPIC: Update on cobalt market developments and the outlook for NCM battery cathodes amid rising market share of LFP cathodes.



Date: Tuesday 28 February 2023

Time: 5:00 PM AEDT

Format: Presentation update followed by Q&A

Duration: 45 minutes



For enquiries, please email allysia.robinson@cobaltblueholdings.com Questions may be submitted ahead of time at registration or during the event.



*To view the webinar presentation, please visit:

https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/ZKAJ0V7Z





Cobalt Blue Holdings Ltd (ASX:COB) (FRA:COH) (OTCMKTS:CBBHF) is an exploration and project development company. Work programs advancing the Broken Hill Cobalt Project in New South Wales continue. Our ambitious goals are subject to funding availability. Cobalt is a strategic metal in strong demand for new generation batteries, particularly lithium-ion batteries now being widely used in clean energy systems.