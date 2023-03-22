

Webinar Invitation 29 March 2023

Sydney, Mar 22, 2023 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Cobalt Blue Holdings Limited ( ASX:COB ) ( COH:FRA ) ( CBBHF:OTCMKTS ) is pleased to announce a live online webinar with CEO Mr Joe Kaderavek, Executive Manager Dr Andrew Tong and Investor Relations/Commercial Manager Mr Joel Crane.



TOPIC: BHCP Definitive Feasibility Study Update and COB Business Update.



Date: Wednesday 29 March 2023

Time: 1:00pm AEDT (Sydney, Melbourne, Canberra)

Format: Presentation update followed by Q&A

Duration: 45 minutes



Please register in advance for this free webinar:

https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_gNaP14NRSxWxXCt3aOUCTg



After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.







