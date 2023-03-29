   Cobalt Blue Holdings Limited Stock Market Press Releases and Company Profile
#Metals#Materials General#Mining#Cobalt
ASX Webinar Presentation
ASX Webinar Presentation

Sydney, Mar 29, 2023 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Further to the Cobalt Blue Holdings Limited's (ASX:COB) (COH:FRA) (CBBHF:OTCMKTS) announcement of 22 March 2023, please see attached Webinar presentation. Details of the webinar are set out below.

TOPIC: BHCP Definitive Feasibility Study Update and COB Business Update.

Date: Wednesday 29 March 2023
Time: 1:00pm AEDT (Sydney, Melbourne, Canberra)
Format: Presentation update followed by Q&A
Duration: 45 minutes

Please register for this free webinar:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/733WG608

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

*To view the Webinar Presentation, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/RN9SIAKL



About Cobalt Blue Holdings Limited

Cobalt Blue Holdings LtdCobalt Blue Holdings Ltd (ASX:COB) (FRA:COH) (OTCMKTS:CBBHF) is an exploration and project development company. Work programs advancing the Broken Hill Cobalt Project in New South Wales continue. Our ambitious goals are subject to funding availability. Cobalt is a strategic metal in strong demand for new generation batteries, particularly lithium-ion batteries now being widely used in clean energy systems.

    


Contact
Joe Kaderavek
Chief Executive Officer
info@cobaltblueholdings.com
P: (02) 8287 0660



Link: ASX Webinar Presentation

Related Companies

Cobalt Blue Holdings Limited             

ABN Newswire
ABN Newswire This Page Viewed:  
Related Industry Topics:

#Metals#Materials General#Mining#Cobalt

Presentation

Download Presentation

RELATED VIDEO

FINANCE VIDEO: Castillo Copper Ltd (ASX:CCZ) Re-Discovering High Grade Copper in Australia

Cobalt Blue Holdings Limited


Read More