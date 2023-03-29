ASX Webinar Presentation
Sydney, Mar 29, 2023 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Further to the Cobalt Blue Holdings Limited's (ASX:COB) (COH:FRA) (CBBHF:OTCMKTS) announcement of 22 March 2023, please see attached Webinar presentation. Details of the webinar are set out below.
TOPIC: BHCP Definitive Feasibility Study Update and COB Business Update.
Date: Wednesday 29 March 2023
Time: 1:00pm AEDT (Sydney, Melbourne, Canberra)
Format: Presentation update followed by Q&A
Duration: 45 minutes
Please register for this free webinar:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/733WG608
After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.
*To view the Webinar Presentation, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/RN9SIAKL
About Cobalt Blue Holdings Limited
Cobalt Blue Holdings Ltd (ASX:COB) (FRA:COH) (OTCMKTS:CBBHF) is an exploration and project development company. Work programs advancing the Broken Hill Cobalt Project in New South Wales continue. Our ambitious goals are subject to funding availability. Cobalt is a strategic metal in strong demand for new generation batteries, particularly lithium-ion batteries now being widely used in clean energy systems.
