

Quarterly Activities Report

Sydney, April 27, 2023 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Cobalt Blue ( ASX:COB ) ( COH:FRA ) ( CBBHF:OTCMKTS ) is a mining and mineral processing company focussed on the development of the Broken Hill Cobalt Project in New South Wales, Australia. The portfolio of three granted tenements in a total area of 49 km2 containing large-tonnage cobalt-bearing pyrite deposits are located 23 km west of Broken Hill. COB has developed a patented minerals processing technology for treating pyrite feedstocks targeting 85-95% recovery of cobalt from ore to product (as Mixed Hydroxide Precipitate or Cobalt Sulphate). The Broken Hill Cobalt Project has a targeted project life of +20 years and is expected to be a significant employer in Regional NSW, with around 400 full-time jobs generated. COB will become a global top 5 supplier of battery-grade cobalt (ex-China).



*To view the full Quarterly Report, please visit:

https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/RWZ0F2RF





About Cobalt Blue Holdings Limited





Cobalt Blue Holdings Ltd (ASX:COB) (FRA:COH) (OTCMKTS:CBBHF) is an exploration and project development company. Work programs advancing the Broken Hill Cobalt Project in New South Wales continue. Our ambitious goals are subject to funding availability. Cobalt is a strategic metal in strong demand for new generation batteries, particularly lithium-ion batteries now being widely used in clean energy systems.