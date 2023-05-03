Diabetes drug, Canagliflozin, lowers PromarkerD diabetic kidney disease risk prediction scores



Sydney, May 3, 2023 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Proteomics International Laboratories Ltd ( ASX:PIQ ) in collaboration with Janssen Research & Development have shown that treatment with Canagliflozin lowers the PromarkerD risk score for developing diabetic kidney disease (DKD) in patients with type 2 diabetes according to the latest research published in the international peer-reviewed Journal of Clinical Medicine.



PromarkerD is a newly-developed blood test that can predict DKD by up to four years before clinical symptoms appear. In a study of 2,000 participants with type 2 diabetes the average PromarkerD risk score of patients taking canagliflozin dropped during the trial, while the average risk score of patients taking a placebo rose. The effect was greatest in participants predicted by PromarkerD to be at high-risk of a decline in kidney function at the start of the study.



Proteomics International Managing Director Dr Richard Lipscombe commented: "The findings illustrate the benefits of using PromarkerD testing - it's exciting that we can identify patients who are asymptomatic for diabetic kidney disease but still at high risk of developing the disease, and that canagliflozin significantly lowers their risk of developing diabetic kidney disease. It's an elegant example of using PromarkerD as a Precision Medicine tool to enable early intervention and slow or stop the onset of disease."



