World Endometriosis Congress - New Diagnostic Test Showcased

Perth, May 5, 2023 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Proteomics International Laboratories Ltd ( ASX:PIQ ) is pleased to announce it will present its potential new blood test for endometriosis at the world's leading endometriosis conference. The world-first test will be showcased today at the 15th World Congress on Endometriosis, held in Edinburgh, Scotland, from 3-6 May 2023.



- Test offers improved early screening for the disease, correctly identifying up to 90 per cent of patients with the condition in a study of over 900 participants



- Research also suggests the current gold standard for diagnosis-an invasive surgical procedure-may be misdiagnosing some patients



- Endometriosis affects one in ten women often causing pain and infertility and diagnosis currently takes an average of 7.5 years



Proteomics International's simple blood test uses biomarkers-protein 'fingerprints' in the blood-to screen for endometriosis. The research to be presented at the conference indicates the strong diagnostic performance of the test, with the Company's preferred prototype correctly identifying up to 90 per cent of patients when comparing moderate or severe endometriosis to symptomatic controls (no endometriosis) in a study of over 901 participants [ASX 24 March 2023].



Proteomics International Managing Director Dr Richard Lipscombe said we are delighted to present our potential screening test for endometriosis at the premier conference for this debilitating disease. "To have a simple blood test, to help determine who should have an invasive laparoscopy and who should not, is an exciting development in improving the diagnosis of endometriosis. It's important these results are reviewed by the world's experts in the field as we are confident we have potentially created a new world-first blood test for diagnosing the disease."



Endometriosis is a common and painful disease that affects one in ten women and girls, often starting in teenagers. It occurs when tissue similar to the lining of the uterus grows in other parts of the body where it does not belong. At the moment, there is no simple way to test for the condition, which can cause pain and infertility, and costs the UK economy GBP8.2 billion a year in treatment, loss of work and healthcare costs.



The current gold standard for detection is an invasive laparoscopy followed by histopathology, a surgical procedure where a camera is inserted into the pelvis through a small cut in the abdominal wall and then a biopsy is taken for analysis. On average, it takes women 7.5 years to be diagnosed.



Proteomics International's test works by measuring the concentration of biomarkers in the blood that are associated with endometriosis. The Company has identified a panel of biomarkers that change concentration as the severity of endometriosis increases, and analysis shows these biomarkers all relate to biological pathways that could be linked to the unwanted tissue growth that occurs in endometriosis.



Dr Lipscombe said our simple blood test can detect endometriosis, but the data also suggests the current gold standard for diagnosis-an invasive surgical procedure-may be misdiagnosing some patients, particularly in the early stages of endometriosis. The next steps in developing the test are to confirm its clinical performance and clinical utility in more people in these early stages of endometriosis or with symptoms and to look more closely at their existing diagnosis.



The World Congress on Endometriosis (WCE2023) is a key event featuring clinical and scientific progress in endometriosis and adenomyosis. The event, held every two years, is run by the World Endometriosis Society and brings together scientists, clinicians, allied health staff and patients from across the globe to advance biologic and sociologic understanding of endometriosis to improve clinical care.



Proteomics International's preferred diagnostic model targets a potential early screening test to rule in or rule out the need for invasive surgery by distinguishing symptomatic controls from moderate and severe endometriosis, and achieved sensitivity (Sn) of 90%, specificity (Sp) of 90% and an AUC (area under the ROC curve) of 0.84 [ASX 24 March 2023].



The endometriosis diagnostic test is being developed in collaboration with the Royal Women's Hospital and the University of Melbourne [ASX 4 August 2021].



Professor Roger Hart, Medical Director of Fertility Specialists of Western Australia and National Medical Director of City Fertility Australia, said "Endometriosis is a chronic gynaecological condition that impacts the health of 10% of women with menstrual disturbance, pelvic pain (which is often debilitating) and infertility being the potential consequences of this condition. However, unfortunately often these symptoms are overlooked, not recognised or even downplayed by health care professionals and consequently the diagnosis and treatment is often delayed. If a simple, reliable, non-invasive test for endometriosis was developed and was readily accessible, this could be a substantial step forward to assist in the identification and subsequent management of women with endometriosis."



Proteomics International Laboratories (ASX:PIQ) is a wholly owned subsidiary and trading name of PILL, a medical technology company at the forefront of predictive diagnostics and bioanalytical services. The Company specialises in the area of proteomics - the industrial scale study of the structure and function of proteins. Proteomics International's mission is to improve the quality of lives by the creation and application of innovative tools that enable the improved treatment of disease.