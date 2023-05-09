   Sayona Mining Limited Stock Market Press Releases and Company Profile
Brisbane, May 9, 2023 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Sayona Mining Limited (ASX:SYA) (DML:FRA) (SYAXF:OTCMKTS) is pleased to provide the investor presentation to be presented at the following conferences this week.

- 121 Conference, London

- Canaccord Mining Conference, Palm Desert

- RIU Resources Roundup, Sydney

About Sayona Mining Limited

Sayona Mining LtdSayona Mining Limited (ASX:SYA) (OTCMKTS:SYAXF) is an Australian, ASX-listed (SYA) company focused on sourcing and developing the raw materials required to construct lithium-ion batteries for use in the rapidly growing new and green technology sectors. The Company has lithium projects in Quebec, Canada and in Western Australia.

Please visit us as at www.sayonamining.com.au

   


Contact
Brett Lynch
Managing Director
Phone: +61 (7) 3369 7058
Email: info@sayonamining.com.au



