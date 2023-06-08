   Cobalt Blue Holdings Limited Stock Market Press Releases and Company Profile
Investor Webinar

Sydney, June 8, 2023 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Cobalt Blue Holdings Limited (ASX:COB) (COH:FRA) (CBBHF:OTCMKTS) is pleased to announce a live online webinar with CEO Mr Joe Kaderavek, Executive Manager Dr Andrew Tong, and Investor Relations/Commercial Manager Mr Joel Crane.

TOPIC: Cobalt Blue WA Refinery Strategy and Definitive Feasibility Study Update
Date: Wednesday 14 June 2023
Time: 2:00pm AEST (Sydney, Melbourne, Canberra)
Format: Presentation update followed by Q&A
Duration: 45 minutes

Please register in advance for this free webinar:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/B7327TLH

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

Questions may be submitted ahead of time at registration or during the event using the webinar software.


About Cobalt Blue Holdings Limited

Cobalt Blue Holdings LtdCobalt Blue Holdings Ltd (ASX:COB) (FRA:COH) (OTCMKTS:CBBHF) is an exploration and project development company. Work programs advancing the Broken Hill Cobalt Project in New South Wales continue. Our ambitious goals are subject to funding availability. Cobalt is a strategic metal in strong demand for new generation batteries, particularly lithium-ion batteries now being widely used in clean energy systems.

    


Contact
Joe Kaderavek
Chief Executive Officer
info@cobaltblueholdings.com
P: (02) 8287 0660

Submit Questions:
E: allysia.robinson@cobaltblueholdings.com



