Sydney, Aug 3, 2023 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Cobalt Blue Holdings Limited ( ASX:COB ) ( COH:FRA ) ( CBBHF:OTCMKTS ) continue successful operations with targeted continuous runs completed. Operations over recent weeks have delivered Mixed Hydroxide Precipitate (MHP), ranging from smaller samples for analysis and assessment to larger samples for use in engineering studies needed to evaluate and specify equipment for the Broken Hill Cobalt Project (BHCP) processing facility. Samples produced continue to be evaluated internationally as part of our partner program.



Refinery Development Program: COB is commencing a raw materials testing program, sourcing a broad range of cobalt rich materials representing global cobalt supply. The intention is to trial up to 5 tonne samples from third-party suppliers and produce cobalt sulphate on a 1:50 scale basis.



Refinery Permitting: COB has commenced discussions with West Australian Government regulators on the permitting pathway for the cobalt sulphate refinery.



Strategic alignment of refinery business: COB is aiming to be one of the first critical minerals projects to deliver directly into the Allied Supply Chain created by the US Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) and EU Critical Raw Minerals Act (CRMA).



Emma Jenkins joined COB on Monday 3 July 2023 as a Human Resources Executive - People and Culture. Beyond managing Human Resource functions in Cobalt Blue's corporate and operational locations, Emma will also be working on future HR requirements in Broken Hill and the cobalt refinery in Kwinana.



Commenting on recent achievements, Cobalt Blue's Chief Executive Officer, Joe Kaderavek said: "COB is finalising BHCP technical studies in parallel with successful operation of our large scale Demonstration Plant. We are excited to announce a refinery development program, preparing us to refine third party material supporting future refinery operations and our focus upon the rapidly evolving Allied Nation Supply Chain.



