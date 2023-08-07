

Investor Webinar 10 August 2023

Sydney, Aug 7, 2023 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Cobalt Blue Holdings Limited ( ASX:COB ) ( COH:FRA ) ( CBBHF:OTCMKTS ) is pleased to announce a live online webinar with CEO Mr Joe Kaderavek, Executive Manager Dr Andrew Tong and Investor Relations/Commercial Manager Mr Joel Crane.



TOPIC: Demonstration Plant update and details of the recently launched Refinery Development Program.



Date: Thursday 10 August 2023

Time: 1:00pm AEDT (Sydney, Melbourne, Canberra)

Format: Presentation update followed by Q&A

Duration: 45 minutes



Please register in advance for this free webinar:

https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/S2LED5WU





About Cobalt Blue Holdings Limited





Cobalt Blue Holdings Ltd (ASX:COB) (FRA:COH) (OTCMKTS:CBBHF) is an exploration and project development company. Work programs advancing the Broken Hill Cobalt Project in New South Wales continue. Our ambitious goals are subject to funding availability. Cobalt is a strategic metal in strong demand for new generation batteries, particularly lithium-ion batteries now being widely used in clean energy systems.