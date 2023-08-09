   Cobalt Blue Holdings Limited Stock Market Press Releases and Company Profile
#Metals#Materials General#Mining#Cobalt
ASX Webinar Presentation
ASX Webinar Presentation

Sydney, Aug 9, 2023 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Further to Cobalt Blue Holdings Limited's (ASX:COB) (COH:FRA) (CBBHF:OTCMKTS) announcement of 7 August 2023, please see attached Webinar presentation.

Details of the webinar are set out below.

TOPIC: Demonstration Plant update and details of the recently launched Refinery Development Program.

Date: Thursday, 10 August 2023
Time: 1:00 pm AEDT (Sydney, Melbourne, Canberra)
Format: Presentation update followed by Q&A
Duration: 45 minutes

Please register in advance for this free webinar:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/93646IDW


About Cobalt Blue Holdings Limited

Cobalt Blue Holdings LtdCobalt Blue Holdings Ltd (ASX:COB) (FRA:COH) (OTCMKTS:CBBHF) is an exploration and project development company. Work programs advancing the Broken Hill Cobalt Project in New South Wales continue. Our ambitious goals are subject to funding availability. Cobalt is a strategic metal in strong demand for new generation batteries, particularly lithium-ion batteries now being widely used in clean energy systems.

    


Contact
Joe Kaderavek
Chief Executive Officer
info@cobaltblueholdings.com
P: (02) 8287 0660



Link: ASX Webinar Presentation

Related Companies

Cobalt Blue Holdings Limited             

ABN Newswire
ABN Newswire This Page Viewed:  (Since Published: 199) 
Related Industry Topics:

#Metals#Materials General#Mining#Cobalt

Presentation

Download Presentation

RELATED VIDEO

FINANCE VIDEO: Castillo Copper Ltd (ASX:CCZ) Re-Discovering High Grade Copper in Australia

Cobalt Blue Holdings Limited


Read More