#Financial General#Mining#Gold#Copper#Silver
Malibu, CA, Nov 13, 2023 AEST (ABN Newswire) - In this segment of The Ellis Martin Report we speak with Scott Petsel, President of Metallic Minerals Corp. (googlechartCVE:MMG) (googlechartMMNGF:OTCMKTS). We discuss both the La Plata Copper-Silver-Gold-PGE Project in South-western Colorado as well as the Keno Silver Project with a gold royalty in Canada's Yukon Territory. Is this company a potential acquisition for major's nearby in both jurisdictions? You be the judge.

To Listen to the Interview, please visit:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/Y7596YX1


About Metallic Minerals Corp.

Metallic Minerals Corp.Metallic Minerals Corp. (CVE:MMG)(OTCMKTS:MMNGF) is a growth stage exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of high-grade silver and gold projects within under explored districts proven to produce top-tier assets. The company's objective is to create value through a disciplined, systematic approach to exploration, reducing investment risk and maximizing probability of long-term success. Their core Keno Silver project is located in the historic Keno Hill Silver District of Canada's Yukon Territory, a region which has produced over 200 million ounces of silver and currently hosts one of the world's highest-grade silver resources.

Metallic's La Plata silver-gold-copper project is located in the high-grade La Plata district of the prolific Colorado Mineral Belt. The company is also building a portfolio of gold royalties in the historic Klondike Gold District. Metallic Minerals is led by a team with a track record of discovery and exploration.

abnnewswire.com 



About The Ellis Martin Report

Ellis Martin ReportThe Ellis Martin Report (TEMR) is an internet based radio program showcasing potentially undervalued companies to an audience of potential retail investors and fund managers that comprise our listening audience. TEMR is broadcasted on the VoiceAmerica Business Channel and The Opportunity Radio Network. CEO and company interviews are paid for by those represented on the program.

Related Industry Topics:

