Malibu, CA, Aug 8, 2023 AEST (ABN Newswire) - In this segment of The Ellis Martin Report we speak with Scott Petsel, the President of Metallic Minerals Corp. ( CVE:MMG ) ( MMNGF:OTCMKTS ). Metallic minerals has expanded its resource at the La Plata Copper-Silver-Gold-PGE Project in South-western Colorado with a 5.39% copper equivalent intercept. Mr. Petsel brings us up to date on this project as well as the Keno Silver Project with a gold royalty in Canada's Yukon Territory.



Metallic Minerals Corp. (CVE:MMG)(OTCMKTS:MMNGF) is a growth stage exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of high-grade silver and gold projects within under explored districts proven to produce top-tier assets. The company's objective is to create value through a disciplined, systematic approach to exploration, reducing investment risk and maximizing probability of long-term success. Their core Keno Silver project is located in the historic Keno Hill Silver District of Canada's Yukon Territory, a region which has produced over 200 million ounces of silver and currently hosts one of the world's highest-grade silver resources.

Metallic's La Plata silver-gold-copper project is located in the high-grade La Plata district of the prolific Colorado Mineral Belt. The company is also building a portfolio of gold royalties in the historic Klondike Gold District. Metallic Minerals is led by a team with a track record of discovery and exploration.

About The Ellis Martin Report

The Ellis Martin Report (TEMR) is an internet based radio program showcasing potentially undervalued companies to an audience of potential retail investors and fund managers that comprise our listening audience. TEMR is broadcasted on the VoiceAmerica Business Channel and The Opportunity Radio Network. CEO and company interviews are paid for by those represented on the program.