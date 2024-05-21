  Metallic Minerals Corp. Stock Market Press Releases and Company Profile  The Ellis Martin Report Stock Market Press Releases and Company Profile
Malibu, CA, May 21, 2024 AEST (ABN Newswire) - In this segment of The Ellis Martin Report we visit with Scott Petsel, President of Metallic Minerals Corp. (googlechartCVE:MMG) (googlechartMMNGF:OTCMKTS) as we review the company's 171 sq km Keno Silver Project in the Yukon, the La Plata Project in Colorado AND an opportunity for adventurous placer/alluvial gold miners to acquire rights to mine such as what Parker Schnabel is doing on the company's land; in the Yukon and the Klondike Gold District. Yes you can! This could be you too! Get your gear and have a go at it. Listen to learn more about this along with an overview of the company.

To Listen to the Interview, please visit:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/H835YEYX


About Metallic Minerals Corp.

Metallic Minerals Corp.Metallic Minerals Corp. (CVE:MMG)(OTCMKTS:MMNGF) is a growth stage exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of high-grade silver and gold projects within under explored districts proven to produce top-tier assets. The company's objective is to create value through a disciplined, systematic approach to exploration, reducing investment risk and maximizing probability of long-term success. Their core Keno Silver project is located in the historic Keno Hill Silver District of Canada's Yukon Territory, a region which has produced over 200 million ounces of silver and currently hosts one of the world's highest-grade silver resources.

Metallic's La Plata silver-gold-copper project is located in the high-grade La Plata district of the prolific Colorado Mineral Belt. The company is also building a portfolio of gold royalties in the historic Klondike Gold District. Metallic Minerals is led by a team with a track record of discovery and exploration.

About The Ellis Martin Report

Ellis Martin ReportThe Ellis Martin Report (TEMR) is an internet based radio program showcasing potentially undervalued companies to an audience of potential retail investors and fund managers that comprise our listening audience. TEMR is broadcasted on the VoiceAmerica Business Channel and The Opportunity Radio Network. CEO and company interviews are paid for by those represented on the program.

Contact
T: +1-604-629-7800
Toll Free: +1-888-570-4420
E: info@mmgsilver.com

https://www.ellismartin.com
https://www.metallic-minerals.com
https://www.mmgsilver.com


ABN Newswire
