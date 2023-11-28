  Cobalt Blue Holdings Limited Stock Market Press Releases and Company Profile
Investor Webinar 29 November 2023

Sydney, Nov 28, 2023 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Cobalt Blue Holdings Limited ((googlechartASX:COB) (googlechartCOH:FRA) (googlechartCBBHF:OTCMKTS) is pleased to announce a live online webinar with CEO Mr. Joe Kaderavek, Executive Manager Dr Andrew Tong, and Investor Relations/Commercial Manager Mr. Joel Crane.

TOPIC: Strategic Update, including the announcement to progress the Cobalt Nickel Refinery Project in 2024

Date: Wednesday 29 November 2023
Time: 10.30am AEDT (Sydney, Melbourne, Canberra)
Format: Presentation update followed by Q&A
Duration: 30 minutes
Please register in advance for this free webinar:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/XF923JL3

For enquiries, please email allysia.robinson@cobaltblueholdings.com
Questions may be submitted ahead of time at registration or during the event


About Cobalt Blue Holdings Limited

Cobalt Blue Holdings LtdCobalt Blue Holdings Ltd (ASX:COB) (FRA:COH) (OTCMKTS:CBBHF) is an exploration and project development company. Work programs advancing the Broken Hill Cobalt Project in New South Wales continue. Our ambitious goals are subject to funding availability. Cobalt is a strategic metal in strong demand for new generation batteries, particularly lithium-ion batteries now being widely used in clean energy systems.

Contact
Joe Kaderavek
Chief Executive Officer
info@cobaltblueholdings.com
P: (02) 8287 0660



