

Investor Webinar 29 November 2023

Sydney, Nov 28, 2023 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Cobalt Blue Holdings Limited (( ASX:COB ) ( COH:FRA ) ( CBBHF:OTCMKTS ) is pleased to announce a live online webinar with CEO Mr. Joe Kaderavek, Executive Manager Dr Andrew Tong, and Investor Relations/Commercial Manager Mr. Joel Crane.



TOPIC: Strategic Update, including the announcement to progress the Cobalt Nickel Refinery Project in 2024



Date: Wednesday 29 November 2023

Time: 10.30am AEDT (Sydney, Melbourne, Canberra)

Format: Presentation update followed by Q&A

Duration: 30 minutes

Please register in advance for this free webinar:

https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/XF923JL3



For enquiries, please email allysia.robinson@cobaltblueholdings.com

Questions may be submitted ahead of time at registration or during the event





About Cobalt Blue Holdings Limited





Cobalt Blue Holdings Ltd (ASX:COB) (FRA:COH) (OTCMKTS:CBBHF) is an exploration and project development company. Work programs advancing the Broken Hill Cobalt Project in New South Wales continue. Our ambitious goals are subject to funding availability. Cobalt is a strategic metal in strong demand for new generation batteries, particularly lithium-ion batteries now being widely used in clean energy systems.

