Sydney, Jan 22, 2024 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Empire Energy Group Limited ( ASX:EEG ) ( EEGUF:OTCMKTS ) Managing Director Alex Underwood is interviewed by ABN Newswire.



Empire Energy is developing a world class hydrocarbon deposit in the Northern Territory of Australia. Mr Underwood talks about the three phases of development of the field, with the core immediate focus on delivery energy through existing pipeline infrastructure, with a view to expanding delivery to the East Coast of Australia.



Mr Underwood also talks about the progress towards delivering energy into the Northern Territory to address critical shortages emerging from existing energy producing fields declining.



The company is preparing for a busy year, and commissioning of a pilot plant to pipe energy from recently completed wells.



Empire Energy (ASX:EEG) (OTCMKTS:EEGUF) is a Sydney based Australian oil and gas company holding 100%-owned and operated assets with unconventional targets in the Northern Territory Beetaloo Sub-basin and central trough of the McArthur Basin.

Empire is an active Beetaloo Sub-basin operator, focused on maturing its assets to production. Following the successful appraisal drilling and flow testing of the Carpentaria-2H and 3H wells in Empire's EP187, Empire is targeting first gas flow in H1 2025 at its Carpentaria Pilot Project. The Pilot has a targeted sales gas rate of up to 25 TJ per day utilising the existing McArthur River Pipeline.

