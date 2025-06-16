

Empire Energy Group Ltd (ASX:EEG) Change of Name and ASX Code

Sydney, June 16, 2025 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Empire Energy Group Limited ( ASX:EEG ) ( EEGUF:OTCMKTS ) is pleased to advise a new Company name and ASX Code.



At the 2025 Annual General Meeting held on 29 May 2025, a special resolution was passed by Shareholders to change the name of the Company to Beetaloo Energy Australia Limited.



The change of name process is now complete.



The change of name will take effect on the ASX from commencement of trading on Wednesday 18th June 2025 at which time the ASX code will migrate from EEG to BTL.



In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 15.4, shareholder approval will be sought at the General Meeting to be held in July 2025 on a date to be announced to update the Company's Constitution for the change of name.



There will be no change to the Company's ABN.



The Company will migrate to a new website beetalooenergy.com in the coming days. "I am pleased to share an important and exciting update about the evolution of our company.



After careful consideration and with a clear vision for the future, we have made the strategic decision to change our company name to Beetaloo Energy Australia Limited. This change reflects more than just a new name-it represents the growth of our business, our strategic focus on the Beetaloo Sub-basin and our commitment in playing a key role in Australia's' energy future.



As we have evolved, so too has our identity, and this new name better aligns with our mission, vision, and our long-term commitment to the region and its development."



Alex Underwood, Managing Director





About Beetaloo Energy Australia Limited





Beetaloo Energy Australia Limited (ASX:BTL) (OTCMKTS:EEGUF) holds 28.9 million acres of highly prospective exploration tenements in the McArthur Basin and Beetaloo Sub-basins, Northern Territory. Work undertaken by the Company since 2010 demonstrates that the Eastern depositional Trough of the McArthur Basin, of which the Company holds around 80%, has enormous conventional and unconventional hydrocarbon potential. The Beetaloo Sub-basin, in which Beetaloo Energy holds a substantial position, has world-class hydrocarbon volumes in place and a ramp up in industry activity to appraise substantial discoveries already made by major Australian oil and gas operators is ongoing.

