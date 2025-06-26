

Traditional Owners Consent to the Sale of Appraisal Gas

Sydney, June 26, 2025 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Beetaloo Energy Australia Limited ( ASX:BTL ) ( EEGUF:OTCMKTS ) is pleased to advise that an On Country Meeting of the traditional Aboriginal owners of the Mambaliya Rrumburriya Wuyaliya Aboriginal Land Trust covering EP187 ("Traditional Owners") was conducted on 24th and 25th June 2025.



The meeting was arranged by the Northern Land Council in accordance with the Aboriginal Land Rights (Northern Territory) Act 1976 (Cth) ("the Act") and the Exploration Deed between Beetaloo Energy subsidiary Imperial Oil & Gas Pty Limited and the Northern Land Council.



At that meeting, the Traditional Owners consented to the sale of appraisal gas in accordance with Section 57AAA (5)(d) of the Petroleum Act 1984 (NT).



The package of benefits is being finalised between Beetaloo Energy and a committee of the Traditional Owners with the support of the Northern Land Council. The process of executing the agreement will then occur in accordance with the Act.



Beetaloo Energy will advise shareholders once that process reaches its conclusion.



"On behalf of the Beetaloo Energy team, I extend our appreciation to Traditional Owners and the Northern Land Council for making the effort to arrange and attend this important meeting. We are grateful to Traditional Owners for their decision to continue driving the project forward.



Beetaloo Energy is deeply committed to working with landowners and local communities to share the economic and social benefits that are already accruing and will continue to accrue from the ongoing exploration and appraisal of the project."



*To view photographs, please visit:

https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/8M977ZK7





