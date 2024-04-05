  Empire Energy Group Ltd Stock Market Press Releases and Company Profile
Sydney, April 5, 2024 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Empire Energy Group Limited (googlechartASX:EEG) (googlechartEEGUF:OTCMKTS) Managing Director Alex Underwood speaks with ABN Newswire about recent developments in the Australian Gas Market.

Mr. Underwood talks about the disruption to the gas pipeline that was delivering gas to the east coast, and now directed for consumption in the Northern Territory owing to the State's energy requirements.

Key energy players presenting at the recent east coast gas and energy conference re-affirmed the need for faster approvals and energy security for Australia, according to Mr. Underwood.

The company is awaiting the appropriate government approvals to move forward with providing gas to the Northern Territory, and subsequently, the east coast gas market and export of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG).

To Watch the Interview, please visit:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/O6CLVEV6


About Empire Energy Group Ltd

Empire Energy (ASX:EEG) (OTCMKTS:EEGUF) is a Sydney based Australian oil and gas company holding 100%-owned and operated assets with unconventional targets in the Northern Territory Beetaloo Sub-basin and central trough of the McArthur Basin.

Empire is an active Beetaloo Sub-basin operator, focused on maturing its assets to production. Following the successful appraisal drilling and flow testing of the Carpentaria-2H and 3H wells in Empire's EP187, Empire is targeting first gas flow in H1 2025 at its Carpentaria Pilot Project. The Pilot has a targeted sales gas rate of up to 25 TJ per day utilising the existing McArthur River Pipeline.

abnnewswire.com 


